Rain or shine, a kickoff spring celebration will occur this weekend at Jelli’s Market in Helenville to help benefit a local family in need.
The annual spring Dirt Days will involve family fun activities on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., located at N5648 S Farmington Rd, Helenville.
There will be a Farm Tough Mudder obstacle course, craft area, flower pot decorating, seed planting in the greenhouse, pedal tractors, baby animals, lawn games, photo areas, and corn box for all ages to participate in.
Admission will be free, the obstacle course is $5 per person and shirts will be $20.
Proceeds from this event will be given to the family of Evan Rennicke of Ixonia.
Rennicke is 10 years old battling brain cancer. He was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in the fall of 2022 and has undergone many treatments to help overcome this disease, according to lakecountryfamilyfun.com.
The Rennicke family has been visiting Jelli’s Market for many years, according to the website. Chelsie, Evan’s mom, is a teacher at Ixonia Elementary school and has brought many of her classes out to the farm on field trips.
Animals at the event will include sheep, lambs, chickens, rabbits, pigs, baby calf, donkeys, and goats.
The obstacle course is a half mile loop with different farm related activities to do along the way. The course is kid friendly.
"Dirt Days is a family fun weekend to kickoff the spring season," organizer Lindsay Baneck said. "You can interact with animals, go in our greenhouse and plant seeds, do the obstacle course, grab some lunch, make a fun craft, play games, and just enjoy being outside."
Lunch will be available for purchase both days. The event will also have samples of donuts, pies, and jams.
Visit Jelli’s Market on Facebook to find more information or call with questions at 262-593-5133.
