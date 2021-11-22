CONCORD — Watertown’s commuters to and from Milwaukee and Waukesha counties can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the fastest routes east has reopened after repairs to the County Highway E bridge over Interstate 94 near Concord have been completed.
According to the Jefferson County Highway Department, the Highway E bridge that crosses above the interstate was fixed over the weekend and is able to sustain traffic after its underside was struck in September. It was repaired at a cost of $147,500, with this cost funded through an insurance claim.
The bridge was damaged by a dump truck that was performing highway construction work below on the eastbound lanes of the interstate, and since the incident had been reduced to a one-lane bridge, controlled by traffic signals.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Travis Maze said at the time of the accident that the driver of a dump truck had dumped a load of materials but failed to lower the bed of the truck, and this part of the vehicle struck and damaged the bridge.
The interstate was closed for more than four hours due to the accident.
Subsequently, according to Brian Udovich of the Jefferson County Highway Department on Monday, state Department of Transportation bridge inspectors assessed the damage and the structure was closed.
“But their structural engineer determined that the damage was not as bad as they had originally thought,” Udovich said.
Repairs were performed last week over three nights, according do Udovich, who added that the work had been expected to take four to five nights.
He said workers heated the damaged steel girder and bent it back into its proper position, and it will be painted during a scheduled bridge overlay project set for 2022. Painting of the girder is for aesthetics, he said, but more for the protection of the brace from road salt that might melt down from Highway E above.
Udovich noted that the team which performed the repairs to the girder was from the State of Washington. He said there are very few contractors in the U.S. that do that kind of work, and this was one of two that expressed interest in the project.
Although it was not the low bidder, he said the contractor who performed the work in Jefferson County was able to do it in time to beat the winter snow, which was something on which the DOT was focused.
