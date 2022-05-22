CAMBRIDGE — Drive through downtown Cambridge and you can’t help but notice the stunning, historic limestone building that anchors one end of Cambridge’s Main Street.
Originally built in 1892 by D.W. Scobie to serve as a wagon factory, the building (located at 214 W. Main St.) changed with the times, eventually becoming an automobile dealership and service station. A fire later gutted the building and it then was restored and converted to its current use as a multi-business mercantile by Dan and Linda Korth in the early 1990s.
In 2017 it was purchased by Dave Mittlesteadt and Nancy Sheahan, and named Galleria 214. The couple invested significant resources into the 130-year-old historic building, including tuckpointing its original limestone, shoring up the foundation and other infrastructure improvements, ensuring this local treasure remains standing for another 100 years.
Most recently, the building was purchased by Dusty Rogers and her husband Greg on April 11, 2022. The Rogers family moved from Madison to Cambridge in 2015.
A fierce lover of historic downtowns and small businesses, Dusty Rogers served on the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, first as a volunteer and then as a staff member, working to promote downtown Cambridge businesses, strengthen tourism and fill empty Main Street storefronts. After three years with the Cambridge Chamber, she felt she could have a bigger impact by becoming a small business owner.
“I decided to put my money where my mouth was and fill one of our empty storefronts myself,” Rogers said.
She opened Details Boutique — a contemporary women’s clothing boutique — inside Galleria 214 in 2019 and, despite its small size (just over 400 square feet), it's been a success, serving locals and attracting tourists alike.
“I remember the first time a tourist walked into Details and I said, ‘Welcome! What brings you to Cambridge?’" Rogers said, "and the woman replied, ‘your store.’ I was overjoyed.”
Two years after opening Details Boutique — and despite being in the middle of a pandemic — Rogers invested in her community again to fill another empty storefront, building and opening Revive Salt Room & Spa, also located inside Galleria 214.
“I felt strongly that we needed an experience to round out downtown Cambridge’s offerings," Rogers said. "We have a great selection of retail, and food and beverages on Main Street, and I wanted to add something new and unique."
Revive Salt Room & Spa opened its doors in April 2021 and already has grown a strong customer base in its first year. Guests use Revive’s Salt Room for a service called “halotherapy” or dry salt therapy, to help improve symptoms of allergies, asthma, cough, cold, congestion, and for general wellness, or to enjoy a relaxing date night or girls day out.
One year after opening Revive, Rogers is investing in Cambridge again with the purchase of Galleria 214.
“It is truly an honor to be entrusted by Dave and Nancy to be the next steward of this incredible historic building and the six women-owned businesses it supports,” stated Rogers.
In addition to her two businesses, Details Boutique and Revive Salt Room & Spa, Galleria 214 also is home to Ruby Rose Gallery owned by Mittlesteadt, Sheahan, and Meghan Barthel; Little Joys Children’s Boutique, owned by Toni Gilbertson; Amanda Reed Skincare, owned by Amanda Reed; and Millie’s Coffee & Eatery, owned by Courtney Sargent and Jen O’Branovich.
In addition to these six businesses, the building also features a large central atrium where guests can sit and sip coffee, work, catch up with friends, or even host or attend an event.
Rogers’ vision for Galleria 214 is to continue growing what Mittlesteadt and Sheahan have started, making 214 W. Main a premiere day trip destination attracting tourists throughout the Midwest, continuing to serve locals, and helping to strengthen Cambridge’s unique and historic downtown.
What else does Rogers have in store?
“Three new businesses in three years is my limit,” she laughed.
Then, a pause. “For now.”
Galleria 214 is located at 214 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge and is open to the public seven days a week.
— Contributed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.