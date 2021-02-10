As more people in Wisconsin become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, more locations to get immunized are beginning to emerge.
A local business with several stores in Jefferson County is looking forward to being part of that list of locations.
Pharmacist Addy Hargarten with Waterloo’s Hometown Pharmacy is hoping to start administering the vaccine to people beginning in early March. However, when the pharmacy, at 806 N. Monroe St., will begin receiving doses is entirely up to the state.
Watertown’s Hometown Pharmacy at 204 E. Main St., also has not received the vaccines.
However, the Fort Atkinson Hometown Pharmacy has received the Pfizer shot and has administered it to its staff, other health professionals and about 100 other citizens.
“The state of Wisconsin is allocated a certain number of vaccinations per week and each vaccinator in the state submits a survey requesting vaccine, and then the state uses an algorithm to allocate vaccine to different vaccinators as they see fit,” Hargarten said.
According to the DHS, as of Feb. 2, Wisconsin had 770,000 vaccinations on order with 129,550 in transit.
Hargarten said the state still is trying to catch up with supplying vaccines to long-term care facilities and getting doses into the arms of health care workers.
“We were told to expect in early March that we would start to be allocated vaccines,” she said.
The Hometown Pharmacy stores throughout the state decided as a group it would be best to provide the vaccine as a way to offer more local access.
Hargarten said once the Waterloo pharmacy is allocated a batch of vaccines, there would be additional people available to help immunize individuals to ensure the doses are used before expiring.
According to reports, the Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna brand vaccines both must be used within six hours after the vial is punctured. The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine can be refrigerated for five days after thawing before it needs to be used while the Moderna version can be refrigerated for up to 30 days after being thawed before it must be used.
While the Waterloo and Watertown pharmacies don’t have the vaccine yet, people can sign up at https://hometownpharmacyrx.com/Covid-19-Vaccine to be put on a wait list. Each of the participating Hometown Pharmacies has its own wait list.
Hargarten said people already have signed up on the Waterloo wait list.
“I think a lot of people are putting their names on different wait lists just so they have different options when the vaccine becomes available,” she said.
“I don’t know how many people are on the list, but it is a lot,” the pharmacist tech at the Watertown business said.
She said the list started a few weeks ago, but the store has not yet received any vaccines.
“I have no idea of when it will be here,” she said.
Currently, the wait list form asks if the individual signing up falls within one of the categories such as healthcare worker, ages 75 and older, front-line essential worker, age 65-74, or age 16-64 with a high-risk medical condition.
People also are asked to supply at least a phone number, and email address if available, so the pharmacy can contact them once the vaccine is available at the Waterloo location.
“We’ll just call down that wait list and make appointments for them to come in,” the pharmacist said. “We’ll work our way down the phases, starting with 1a, and then who is eligible next.”
Hargarten is looking forward to being able to offer the immunization “so more people can get vaccinated and we can hopefully get back more to normal.”
Owner and pharmacist Mike Zagelow of the Fort Atkinson Hometown Pharmacy, said “my location got a jump on the other ones. Each individual store is at a different pace.”
Staff at the store received their second shot earlier this week, Zagelow said.
“We followed the CDC guidelines to take care of those 75 and plus first, and then prioritize the high risk,” he said, estimating the pharmacy has given about 100 vaccines to the public.
Zagelow said the list is pushing about 1,000 people as he has not received half of what he has ordered.
The pharmacist praised Jefferson County for having a large group of volunteers and assembling a system to distribute the vaccination. He said Hometown Pharmacy is a location where people can go to get the shot at a slower pace and not be in contact with many other people.
