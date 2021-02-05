Fort HealthCare is working out in the community and within its own facility to combat the stigma that can prevent people from talking about suicide until it’s too late.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has provided an additional stressor which potentially could lead to more mental health crises, up to and including suicide — but it also has provided an opportunity for professionals in the treatment field to “move the needle” and reduce the stigma of seeking vital help.
Mental health issues are not rare, nor is the situation “hopeless” for those affected, said Alicia Leslie, Behavioral Health Manager with Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Fort HealthCare. “You could truly be one crisis — one experience — away from mental illness.”
And this past year’s roller-coaster of bad news — from health concerns brought on by the pandemic, to the economy, to increased isolation — has brought a lot of people closer to the edge.
Health care professionals are not immune to this trend. In fact, they could be at greater risk than usual because they’ve been immersed in the most serious aspects of the pandemic, witness to grave health concerns and death on a daily basis.
Acknowledging the increased stresses health care workers have been under during the pandemic, the hospital has been proactive in reaching out to its own staff members to try to make sure they have the resources to stay resilient under challenging conditions.
Leslie helps to oversee the hospital’s internal Zero Suicide program as well as being involved in the countywide Zero Suicide Coalition.
When regular citizens were asked to “stay home” at the start of the pandemic, hospital employees were among those essential workers who had to continue to do their jobs whatever the risks.
Then when COVID-19 numbers ramped up in the fall and hospital rooms filled, hospital workers literally had people’s lives in their hands, and despite health care providers’ best efforts, some inevitably were lost.
The stress on everyone has been high. The stress on those in critical health care has been relentless as they employed the best available safety protocols and incorporated the latest research about how to yield the best possible outcomes for the patients under their care.
They served as an interface between patients and family members who were unable to be present in person, and became very emotionally invested.
“We are in the same pandemic as everyone else, and yet we’re the ones who are supposed to have it all together,” Leslie said.
When people’s lives literally rest upon the care they receive in the hospital, it’s important also to assure that those providing the care have their needs met as well.
“At Fort HealthCare, there’s been a big push for self-care,” Leslie said. “We want to make sure employees get the help they need so they can keep doing their best for our patients.”
Suicides among medical professionals certainly are not rampant, but the mental and emotional stresses of serving in a critical care position during the pandemic have been well-documented.
Nationwide, there have been a few deaths by suicide among the medical community during the pandemic. Most prominent was the top emergency room doctor from Manhattan who died by suicide in April after treating many COVID-19 patients, getting the disease herself, and returning to treat yet more patients.
In October, the Washington Post reported that doctors die by suicide at twice the rate of other people. This existing situation has not been helped by the influx of coronavirus patients who arrive at the hospital with their lives hanging in the balance.
During the pandemic, the administration has to recognize that hospital employees have their own trauma to process.
That’s why the hospital is providing critical debriefings for employees who have witnessed death.
The hospital also is encouraging staffers to connect with its own team of mental health professionals as needed.
Out in the communityAs Behavioral Health Manager for Fort HealthCare, Leslie manages a team of behavioral health staff, covering psychiatry, outpatient therapy and school-based services.
They work as a team, coordinating with all of the clinics in the community and surrounding area to support people in terms of their mental health needs.
One initiative they currently are promoting is the drive to incorporate mental health screenings into annual doctors’ visits.
Fort HealthCare, like other health care providers, has had to change some of its processes due to the pandemic, but it has tried to remain accessible.
“Once the pandemic hit in March, pretty quickly we had to dramatically change how we do things,” Leslie said. “We had to figure out how to get essential services to our population in a safe and convenient manner.
Fortunately, Fort HealthCare already had dipped its foot into tele-health, and the hospital and associated clinics rolled that system out early in the pandemic to serve the general outpatient population.
Behavioral health was no different. These concerns were not going to go away and in fact might increase with the pandemic.
As time went on and more information became available about how to make in-person visits safe even under pandemic conditions, the hospital and its clinics reopened some in-person options.
During the height of the “lockdown” some patients were struggling quite a bit with isolation and pandemic-related depression and anxiety. The end of the “Stay at Home” order lessened some of these concerns, but people still are dealing with heightened stress.
“As humans, we have a certain need for personal connection and social interaction, and the pandemic has complicated that significantly,” Leslie said.
When people are working from home and kids are attending virtual school, there’s a risk of losing some of the structure that helped define the day, such as the commute to and from work or the walk from classroom to classroom.
During the pandemic, many people have reported unwanted weight gain, or increases in substance use as they turn to coping strategies to replace their regular outlets.
Rcognizing the increased stress on all people at this time, Fort HealthCare has tried to connect people to resources to improve their mental health and increase their resiliency.
The hospital has bulked up its website with a full list of behavioral health resources and provided connections to self-help tools like podcasts and blogs.
“When you are struggling, it can be overwhelming, so we wanted to put as much out there as we could,” Leslie said.
Fort HealthCare sought to be a “one-stop shop” for community resources, both associated with the hospital and independent
“If they trust the hospital as a patient, they know they can rely on the resources we’ve listed to be fully vetted, evidence-based and in line with current research,” Leslie said.
“There is hope,” she concluded.
