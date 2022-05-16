JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County is celebrating its 100th anniversary hosting the ninth annual Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
The day will bring many vendors, food trucks, raffles, music and more. Culver’s will be selling its frozen custard and donating all proceeds to the shelter.
Thousands of human participants and their canine companions have taken part in this race, providing the community with a healthy and fun event that gets bigger and better every year. Since its inception, more than $225,000 has been raised that directly benefits the animals for which the Humane Society cares.
There still is time to sign up. Visit furryfriends5k.org/register to register online up to the start of the race. Use code 1922 for $10 off one’s registration fee.
Registrations also will be available in person at the Humane Society of Jefferson County during packet pickup on Friday, May 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. and at the Fair Park from 7:30 to 8:30 the morning of May 21. All who register will receive an official FF5K medal along with a race bag filled with goodies from many generous sponsors.
T-shirts are not guaranteed this close to the event, but since there are lots of extras ordered, chances are good that everyone who registers will get an official Furry Friends 5k T-shirt.
Not able to attend the day of the race, or do not want to walk or run? People still can donate on the registration page or directly to the shelter. All donations help in the care that the animals receive at the shelter. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has been serving the community since 1922. The shelter provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
