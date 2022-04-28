JEFFERSON — Join the race to help homeless pets and celebrate the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 100th anniversary by registering for the 9th Annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk.
This family-friendly and dog-friendly event will take place Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Along with the 5k Run/Walk, the day will feature dog agility and lure courses, many area vendors, food vendors, raffle baskets, music and more.
In 2013, 10-year-old Nora Wichman of Johnson Creek wanted to find a way to help animals. She contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to explore ways to fund-raise and the Furry Friends 5K was born. Since its inception, more than $225,000 has been raised to directly benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the animals in its care.
Thanks, in part, to many sponsors including Fort HealthCare, the Lake Mills and Whitewater Culver's, and PremierBank, this event has gotten bigger and better each year. More than 500 runners and walkers and nearly 200 dogs participate each year in the FF5K, with a large crowd of enthusiastic volunteers and spectators cheering them on.
To register, visit HSJC-wic.com to sign up online, or stop by the shelter to fill out a registration form. Registering early helps the Humane Society prepare for the event and also guarantees participants a race day T-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies from event sponsors.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at (920) 674-2048.
