OAKLAND — A Hunter Safety Course will be held at the Oakland Conservation Club, Cambridge.

Booklet pickup will be on March 24, between 6 and 7 p.m. Classes will be held on three Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon: March 26, April 2 and April 9.

Contact Gary Schenck after 7 p.m. at (920) 563-9194 to get on the list. Class size will be limited.

