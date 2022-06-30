Firework, parades and plenty of outdoor activities will be offered throughout Jefferson County this weekend as the country celebrates Independence Day.
The activities for the July 4th weekend begin on Friday when Johnson Creek celebrates the nation’s birthday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in Centennial Park, 620 Midge St., Johnson Creek.
The Johnson Creek Fire and EMS Department will have a fire truck and ambulance on display along with staff.
Crossroads Church will supply the concessions and offer face painting, henna tattoos and glow sticks as a fundraiser.
This leads up to the fireworks display at dusk.
Village officials encourage people to bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.
For more information go to www.visitjohnsoncreek.org.
Whitewater will host a four day celebration, starting Friday at Cravath Lakefront Park., 341 S. Fremont St. Christman Amusements will provide rides throughout the weekend.
The Miss Whitewater Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. Food vendors will be available Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a car show in the park from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be live music starting at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. and food will be available from noon to midnight.
On Sunday, activities start at noon with a petting zoo until 4 p.m., food until 6 p.m. and amusement rides until 9 p.m.
Monday’s activities include a parade starting at Lincoln School on Prince Street, to Main Street, to Whitewater Street ending at Fremont Street at the park. Following the parade, music will start at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. and amusement rides will run from noon to 11 p.m.
Fireworks will fill the sky over Cravath Lakefront Park in Whitewater on both Saturday and Monday at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, activities are planned from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, for the Jefferson County Independence Day Celebration.
The fair park opens at 3 p.m. with a bag tournament set from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per team.
There will be an inflatable playground with a fee of $5.
A tractor pull will be held in front of the grandstand from 4 to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
Fireworks, presented by Festival Foods, will fill the sky over the fair park at dusk.
Activities in Watertown begin on Sunday with events at Riverside Park. There will be a craft fair in the park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 3 to 6 p.m. Jonathan Michaels will provide a variety of musical entertainment in the park. From 6 to 9 p.m., David Mazzie of Watertown will perform on an acoustic guitar and mandolin. He has been performing for more than 30 years with rock, pop, country and folk music.
Many activities in the area are scheduled for Monday, July 4.
In Fort Atkinson, the Hoard Historical Museum will hold its 46th annual ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Also in Fort Atkinson, the Fort Atkinson Community Band will perform a concert at the Barrie Park band shell on Monday at 7:30 pm. The theme of the musical program is “Great American Variety Show” under the direction of Wayne Crookis.
Opening the program will be the presentation of colors by a color guard unit of veterans representing Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 409, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1879, American Legend, Post 166.
The Ukrainian national anthem will be performed followed by the Star Spangled Banner. Trumpeter Jim Jackson will perform taps.
March of the Armed Forces will salute all men and women who served their country in the armed forces.
There is no admission charge and chairs are provided with many concert goers bringing a lawn chair for their listening comfort.
In Watertown, a 100-plus unit parade will march down Main Street to Riverside Park starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin at First and Main streets, proceed east to Dewey Avenue then to Division Street and end at Riverside Park where there will be additional activities hosted by the American Legion Post No. 189.
Following the parade, there will be a car show in the park. After marching in the parade, the Yankee Dutchmen will perform in the park from noon to 1 p.m. The band Cerfus Project will play in the park from 6 p.m. until fireworks at dusk. Cerfus Project is a seven-piece band that performs a variety of music.
Both Sunday and Monday, the orange boards will be in place to serve food and beverages. The orange boards are what separates the bartenders from the patrons. The boards have been painted orange since the 1950s.
The food menu includes gourmet hot dogs in which the hot dog sticks out of the bun on both sides, bras and pulled pork. Food will be served Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or until sold out. Beverages include Miller and Budweiser products, along with wine coolers.
There will also be plenty of food and baseball at Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Monday. The activities at Waterloo Firemen’s Park begin at 8 a.m. with teener baseball between Marshall and Waterloo.
The city band will perform in the park at 10 a.m. Legion baseball teams from Waterloo and Marshall will face off at 10 a.m.
There will be bingo at noon, with a Hometown Talent League baseball game between Waterloo and Jefferson.
There will be musical entertainment starting at 2 pm. and from 8 to 10 p.m. when the fireworks fill the sky over the park.
Fireworks will also fill the sky over Lake Mills Monday night. Fireworks will be launched from Seljan Co.grounds, 100 S. CP Ave.
