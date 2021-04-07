WATERTOWN — Indiana University Head Football Coach Tom Allen will be speaking at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown on April 20. Allen will present “Faith, Family, and Leadership” at the 7 a.m. Business Breakfast.
Allen, a Maranatha alumnus, is in his fifth year at the helm of the IU Football program. Allen is the 2020 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year, the 2020 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (Big Ten coaches vote) and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year (Big Ten media vote). Additionally, he received the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Allen has one desire for his life — to be a husband, father, coach and friend that is not seeking self-glory but seeking Christ first in all he does, to bring God all the glory, and to be used by God to share the truth of his hope and salvation for his eternity. For more information, and to RSVP, visit mbu.edu/breakfast.
