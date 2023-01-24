I joined the Jefferson, Rock, and Walworth County extension teams on April 18 as the Regional Crop Educator for the counties.
I grew up in Muskego where I spent a lot of time hunting, fishing, hiking and gardening with my family.
Schuler Regional Crop
Educator,
UW-Extension
This is the first installment of a weekly column furnished by personnel at the Jefferson, Rock and Walworth County extension for our Agriculture page. The goal is to furnish technically informed guidance for local agriculturalists. The Agriculture page typically runs on Tuesdays on page 4 of the print edition..
I joined the Jefferson, Rock, and Walworth County extension teams on April 18 as the Regional Crop Educator for the counties.
I grew up in Muskego where I spent a lot of time hunting, fishing, hiking and gardening with my family.
I’ve been involved with education at an early age. My family has several hunter safety instructors, which got me involved at a young age. I’ve been an instructor for over 10 years and have always enjoyed working with the community. I attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where I continued my passion for natural resources.
I found my love for soil and received a bachelor’s degree in Soil and Land Management. During my time at UWSP I became very active with both the student and parent chapters of the Izaak Walton League of America, which is an organization dedicated to conservation. I served as both secretary and president of the student chapter and planned several youth programs with education centered around conservation and outdoor recreation.
While finishing my undergraduate degree, I interned as a crop scout in the Central Sands region of Wisconsin scouting potatoes, carrots, corn, and soybeans. This is where I decided I wanted to find a career within the agriculture industry.
After receiving my bachelor’s degree, I accepted a position as a Graduate Research Assistant within the Horticulture Department at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to pursue a master’s degree in horticulture. My main research focused on alternative fruit and vegetable crops for Wisconsin and innovative production systems.
On my quest for alternative crops I spent two summers monitoring fruit crops such as Honeyberry, Kiwi berry, Lingonberry, and Goji berry and met with some interesting and variable results. I also monitored several alternative vegetable crops such as the perennial Walking Onion and the Bambara Groundnut, a legume indigenous to Africa that grows much like peanuts and is packed with protein.
The other portion of my research focused on increasing vegetable competitiveness against weed species through plant growth regulators.
I finished my master’s in April 2022 and quickly started in the regional crop educator position with UW-Madison Extension. I am very passionate about many aspects of conservation including soil health. Though many things can influence soil health, I chose to specialize my main programming area on pest management, which fits with my previous educational and field experience.
I am very excited to bring my wide range of knowledge to the agricultural communities in Jefferson, Rock, and Walworth counties and look forward to learning more about this region’s role in the agriculture world.
Please reach out to me if you have any questions or if you would like to chat. I’m available by phone at (920)-723-2843 or email at Jordan.schuler@wisc.edu.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.