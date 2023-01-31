I recently joined the ag extension office the Regional Dairy Educator for Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.
I’m originally from Bogota, Colombia, and I’m passionate about dairy cattle and dairy production. I earned my animal science degree from the National University of Colombia-Bogota in 2017 and completed my master’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 2022, with a focus on research in rumen nutrition and microbiology.
I’ve worked as a manager, herdsman assistant, and certified breeder in northern Colorado, training dairy farm employees in health care, animal well-being, and on-farm accident prevention.
I have experience with dairy animal transport, calf care, administration of medicine, artificial insemination of dairy cows and heifers, and overall dairy operation management.
As a part of Extension’s Agricultural Institute’s Dairy & Livestock program, my goal is to maintain trust-based relationships, engage partners, and offer solutions towards strengthening dairy communities. I look forward to working with the dairy industry and farmers in the different counties in central southern Wisconsin and generate mechanisms to transfer the scientific and technical knowledge to the industry.
I’m part of the development and coordination of different dairy programs from the agricultural extension.
I will host a meeting exclusively for veterinarians called “Repro — Roadshow” at the Jefferson County Ag Extension offices on Feb. 3. The offices are located at 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
I will speak at the Annual Concentrated Animal Feed Operators meeting on Feb. 17. I plan to talk about the factors impacting feed efficiency in dairy cattle. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson Highway Department officies at 1425 South Wisconsin Drive in Jefferson.
I also plan to speak at the “Badger Dairy Insight” event hosted by the UW-Madison Extension on March 7.
