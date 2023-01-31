I recently joined the ag extension office the Regional Dairy Educator for Dodge, Dane, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.

I’m originally from Bogota, Colombia, and I’m passionate about dairy cattle and dairy production. I earned my animal science degree from the National University of Colombia-Bogota in 2017 and completed my master’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in 2022, with a focus on research in rumen nutrition and microbiology.

Tags

Load comments