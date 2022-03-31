WHITEWATER — Wisconsin Makers will host its fifth annual iron pour on Saturday, April 9.
The public is invited to this family-friendly event at the regional makerspace, located at 200 E. Clay St. in Whitewater.
The doors to the event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open at 9 a.m.
Spectators are welcome to watch the “pour team” — Teresa “Tree” Lind, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater lecturer of art and design, and her students — melt cast iron in an outdoor furnace and then fill sand scratch molds with the molten metal.
Those wishing to make their own casting may buy a scratch mold square to personalize with their design that day. Each scratch mold must be completed no later than 11:15 a.m.
At noon, Lind and her students will begin pouring the cast iron into the molds. They will present the completed castings to participants by mid-afternoon.
“Your unique design will be preserved in cast iron for ages to come,” said Wisconsin Makers member Ron Binning, adding that past years’ iron pours each have drawn more than 100 people. “Your iron mold sculpture will make a truly unique one-of-a-kind design of your own making.”
Scratch mold workshop set
Persons wishing to get a head start on their squares may attend a scratch mold workshop at the makerspace Wednesday, April 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The per-person cost is $25 to participate in both the scratch mold workshop and the iron pour ($15 for Wisconsin Makers members) and $20 for the mold and pour without the workshop.
Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.
During the iron pour, brats will be available for $3, and chips and soda for $1 each.
Modern Woodmen of America Youth Service Club 5005-1 is co-sponsoring this fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the project will be matched by Modern Woodmen up to $500.
Wisconsin Makers is a nonprofit regional makerspace (community workshop) offering an affordable, collaborative and educational environment that inspires people of all ages to become innovators by unlocking their skills through continual experimentation and training. Work areas/equipment include: 3-D printing, laser engraving, machining, welding/fabrication, electronics, blacksmithing, woodworking, ceramics/pottery, jewelry making, arts/crafts, quilting/fabric arts, matting/framing and more.
For more information on the iron pour or scratch mold workshop, or to learn about memberships, visit the makerspace’s Facebook page at @wisconsinmakers or call Binning at (262) 203-3247.
