IXONIA — It’s no secret around Dodge and Jefferson counties that there has been a lot going on in the Town of Ixonia recently.
The once sleepy, rural, railroad town quickly is facing increasing encroachment from Waukesha County immediately to its east and must build an expensive new wastewater treatment plant to accommodate this growth. At the same time, residents are bracing for placement of a huge, controversial, We Energies liquid natural gas storage facility within its boundaries.
With these two projects looming, Adams Publishing Group contacted the four candidates who are running for two open, at-large supervisors’ positions on the town board on the April 5th ballot to find out more about their candidacies.
They are incumbents Carl Jaeger and Brian Derge. Charles Raich is challenging for the jobs, as is registered, write-in candidate Dan Rupnow.
Rupnow declined to participate in the story.
Brian DergeDerge has lived in the Ixonia area for 25 years and is married to Karen Derge. He has been on the Town of Ixonia Board for 17 years and is retired.
Asked about his stance on the wastewater treatment plant, Derge said, “About three years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said that the Ixonia plant was failing. After many meetings with engineers and the DNR, it was determined that the old plant was not repairable.
“So, the town, with engineers and the DNR moved forward to develop a complete new wastewater treatment plant,” he added. “There are no simple answers and, yes, it is very expensive, but it is the only choice. This is just a brief summary of what is needed to take place.
If anyone wants more information, they should contact me at (262) 269-9732.”
His statement of candidacy reads: “I am retired and have time to devote to this position. I have 30 years of running my own business, 17 years as a Town of Ixonia supervisor. I feel I can bring new ideas to the community. I look forward to all possible challenges.”
Carl Jaeger
Jaeger, 73, resides at N9036 Triangle Road, Ixonia, where he has lived with his wife, Shelby Jaeger, for 52 years. He was born and raised in Ixonia, not far from where he now lives.
He said that, as a lifelong resident of the Town of Ixonia, he has served as supervisor for the town since 1993. He was a member of the Ixonia Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.
As supervisor, he works directly with the Ixonia Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, and serves on the Ixonia Transfer Committee. He also is a member of the civil service commission for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jaeger acknowledged how divided the community has been over the We Energies LNG project. The town board supported it.
“Unfortunately, that is one of the most difficult things about being a supervisor,” Jaeger said. “Decisions must be based on facts and not emotions. My personal feelings about a project cannot play into my decision-making. The project met all requirements necessary, and has been found to be safe and beneficial to the community.”
He also responded to a general question on the wastewater treatment plant proposed for Ixonia.
“The town is in the process of building a new wastewater treatment facility,” Jaeger said. “The current facility does not meet DNR standard requirements and, therefore, needs to be replaced. This will come at a price for current customers, but must be done. Again, (we have) a difficult decision, but one that must be made.”
His statement of candidacy reads: “I am seeking re-election to continue working for Town of Ixonia residents. As your elected officials, we have had to make hard decisions necessary for responsible government. Our decisions have been made on need and facts as presented, for the greater good of all the residents.
“As difficult as these decisions are to make, my number one issue will always be the welfare of the residents in the Town of Ixonia, preserving the quality of life we have experienced in the past, and keeping it affordable to reside in the community.”
Charles Raich
Raich, 66, lives at N8168 Woody Lane, Ixonia. He has lived in the Ixonia area for 10 years. He is married to Debby Raich. He was educated at ITT Technical Institute.
He has no previous political experience, but said that in the past 20 years he has had an increasing desire to speak up to defend the U.S. Constitution, civil rights, civil liberties and religious rights. He is employed as an engineering test specialist at Generac Power Systems Inc.
The candidate explained his stance on the proposed LNG facility, saying he felt that the people of Ixonia were not given sufficient notice during the planning of We Energies’ LNG project.
“Town board members disregarded residents’ concerns for safety,” Raich said. “There seems to have been a deliberate lack of transparency and a lack of desire to give an honest attempt to communicate these concerns to the tax-paying residents of Ixonia, especially considering the magnitude of this 15-story-tall-by-150-feet-in-diameter, liquefied natural gas tank. Proof of that lack of transparency was noted when residents of Ixonia found out about the LNG proposal.
“There was not enough room to hold all of them in Fireman’s Hall, which is significantly larger than the town hall,” he stated. “I feel the Ixonia board members were more concerned about getting the increased tax revenue than they were to getting the opinions of the tax-paying residents of Ixonia who put them into office.”
When asked about his stance on the sewage plant issue, Raich replied: “With the growing population in Ixonia, and to be in compliance with the size of the sewage plant required, it will be necessary to increase the capacity of the sewage treatment plant. But how can the board members expect young families with children and elderly on fixed incomes to have their sewer bills more than double, especially if they have little discretionary income as it is? What will they have to do without to keep food on their table? Interestingly, no one on the board will be impacted by this massive increase in sewer costs, since they all live outside of the town sewage service system.
“If I am elected to the board, there are some questions that I will ask, such as why couldn’t federal COVID-19 relief funds, titled CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, that were received by the Ixonia board, be applied to the sewer construction project?” he asked. “Or could those funds be applied in some way to give relief to Ixonia residents by offsetting the more-than-double sewer costs? And where will the extra tax revenue — approximately $500,000 per year from the We Energies’ LNG project, go?
“Could the sewer project loan have been amortized for a longer payback to reduce the payments to the residents?” Raich said. “If the new sewage treatment plant costs $20 million, then use of the COVID-19 relief funds and the LNG extra tax revenue could be applied to the loan and then refinanced with as long of an amortization as possible, to bring down the sewer bill payments to the residents, or the extra funds could be used to pay off the loan faster.”
His statement of candidacy of up to 100 words reads: “The town board needs to be more open, transparent and accessible to residents. It needs to communicate better. With the LNG facility under construction, our focus should be on mitigating safety risks and healing divisions in our community. A growing Ixonia does need a new sewage treatment plant. But, the people who will pay the bills, who live in subdivisions and ‘downtown’ Ixonia, must be at the table when these decisions are made. Now they’re not. As the first subdivision resident elected to the town board, I would be that ‘voice of the people’ and a voice for all residents.”
