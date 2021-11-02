JEFFERSON — An Ixonia man scheduled for a jury trial in Jefferson County in December on eight felony counts of possession of child pornography has found himself charged with five additional counts of the same offense.
Kendrick F. Nash, 57, of N7984 Preserve Park Drive, Ixonia, is facing the new felonies after a criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office stated that law enforcement investigators discovered he allegedly was using a computer and cell phones to view child porn images between Oct. 24, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020.
According to the complaint in the latest matter, “The defendant (Nash) was asked (by investigators) if he was trading child pornography. The defendant stated that, on occasion, he would receive images of adult females from other Instagram users, and if he received something that was ‘iffy’ as to age, he would delete the image and would not save any images to his Instagram account.
“The defendant stated that he stopped using the account several months ago because his son had told him the account may have been hacked,” the complaint states. “The defendant stated that his son reported that he had gained a large amount of followers in a short amount of time, and it was possible that someone else was doing something to control the account. The defendant stated that the account was shut down and he had a new account under the user name kendrick.nash. It was learned during the investigation that the defendant attempted to delete the Instagram account and attempted suicide shortly after he spoke to the detectives from the Hartford Police Department.”
The complaint went on to say that a warrant was obtained for Nash’s Instagram account.
“Approximately 70 images preserved from the account were determined to be child pornography,” the complaint said, with investigators noting that two IP addresses to which Nash would have had access were connected to the offenses.
Other evidence of Nash viewing child porn on cellular phones also was mentioned in the criminal complaint.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Official Jennifer Weber on Monday required a $10,000 signature bond, with conditions that Nash have no contact with any female under the age of 18, except for incidental contact in public. He is not to download any peer-to-peer software and may not leave the state.
Weber also ordered him not to discuss the case with a potential witness involved to avoid tampering and report to the sheriff’s department for booking.
A status conference is scheduled Nov. 30 on Nash’s latest set of charges. The jury trial on the first set of eight counts of possession of child pornography is scheduled to begin Dec. 6 in Jefferson County.
