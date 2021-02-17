Watertown’s John Jagler captured 57 percent of the vote Tuesday night in the 13th Senate District primary over his fellow Republicans Don Pridemore and Todd Menzel and will be the nominee in the April 6 election.
Jagler had 5,978 votes, with Pridemore finishing second in the primary with 3,309 votes.
Menzel finished third with 1,188 votes.
Jagler, 51, has lived in Watertown for 32 years. He is married to wife Heidi and they have three children.
He is a graduate of the American School of Broadcasting and he attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He is currently a state representative of the 37th Assembly District.
He will face Democrat challenger Melissa Winker in the April election for the seat formerly held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald.
Here is a list of the winners from Tuesday’s primary:
Superintendent of Public Instruction
3,554 of 3,554 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jill Underly 88,703 - 27 percent
x-Deborah Kerr 86,045 - 26 percent
Sheila Briggs 50,741 - 16 percent
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams 36,829 - 11 percent
Troy Gunderson 27,422 - 8 percent
Steve Krull 20,518 - 6 percent
Joe Fenrick 14,504 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
State Senate District 13 GOP - Primary
89 of 89 precincts - 100 percent
x-John Jagler 5,978 - 57 percent
Don Pridemore 3,309 - 32 percent
Todd Menzel 1,188 - 11 percent
State Assembly District 89 GOP - Primary
18 of 18 precincts - 100 percent
x-Elijah Behnke 1,643 - 45 percent
Michael Kunesh 862 - 23 percent
Debbie Jacques 768 - 21 percent
Michael Schneider 259 - 7 percent
David Kamps 157 - 4 percent
AP Elections 02-17-2021 00:19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.