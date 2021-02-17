sign in, please
State Rep. John Jagler will be the GOP nominee for the 13th District.

Watertown’s John Jagler captured 57 percent of the vote Tuesday night in the 13th Senate District primary over his fellow Republicans Don Pridemore and Todd Menzel and will be the nominee in the April 6 election.

Jagler had 5,978 votes, with Pridemore finishing second in the primary with 3,309 votes.

Menzel finished third with 1,188 votes.

Jagler, 51, has lived in Watertown for 32 years. He is married to wife Heidi and they have three children.

He is a graduate of the American School of Broadcasting and he attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He is currently a state representative of the 37th Assembly District.

He will face Democrat challenger Melissa Winker in the April election for the seat formerly held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald.

Here is a list of the winners from Tuesday’s primary:

Superintendent of Public Instruction

3,554 of 3,554 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jill Underly 88,703 - 27 percent

x-Deborah Kerr 86,045 - 26 percent

Sheila Briggs 50,741 - 16 percent

Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams 36,829 - 11 percent

Troy Gunderson 27,422 - 8 percent

Steve Krull 20,518 - 6 percent

Joe Fenrick 14,504 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

State Senate District 13 GOP - Primary

89 of 89 precincts - 100 percent

x-John Jagler 5,978 - 57 percent

Don Pridemore 3,309 - 32 percent

Todd Menzel 1,188 - 11 percent

State Assembly District 89 GOP - Primary

18 of 18 precincts - 100 percent

x-Elijah Behnke 1,643 - 45 percent

Michael Kunesh 862 - 23 percent

Debbie Jacques 768 - 21 percent

Michael Schneider 259 - 7 percent

David Kamps 157 - 4 percent

