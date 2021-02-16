Watertown’s John Jagler had established a substantial lead in the 13th Senate District primary over his fellow Republicans Don Pridemore and Todd Menzel in Jefferson County as of Daily Times press time Tuesday night.

As of 8:55 p.m., the Associated Press had nominated Jagler as the Republican party’s candidate for the 13th Senate District in the April 6 election.

Incomplete and unofficial results out of Jefferson County at 9:10 p.m. indicated that Jagler had garnered 1,795 votes, or 60.62%, while Pridemore had received 834 votes, or 28.17%. Menzel had 285 votes or 9.63%.

Jagler, 51, 601 Clyman St., Watertown, has lived in Watertown for 32 years. He is married to wife Heidi and they have three children.

He is a graduate of the American School of Broadcasting and he attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He is currently a state representative of the 37th Assembly District.

