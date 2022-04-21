LAGRANGE — Jason Dean, a Republican from LaGrange, recently announced his candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Dean is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, father, private sector business leader, and active community volunteer. He promises to bring experience, commitment and commonsense conservative values to Madison on behalf of the people of the 31st Assembly District.
"After serving our country for over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps., I now have a strong desire to serve Wisconsin, and I see a state in need of help,” Dean said. “Politicians in Washington and Madison like Joe Biden and Tony Evers are leading us in the wrong direction. I’m running to get back our way of life, empower Wisconsin families and local communities, not big government, and return common sense leadership to our state.”
Dean served for more than two decades in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed for multiple tours of duty in Iraq. In 2006 he was wounded in action by enemy fire. He subsequently was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.
Dean held leadership roles throughout his military career and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. His final duty station included serving as a Special Assistant to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon.
The same sense of service to the nation that inspired Dean to enlist in the Marine Corps motivates his efforts to serve in elected office.
Upon his retirement from the military in 2017, Dean and his family relocated to Wisconsin and settled in LaGrange. In 2018, he began volunteering for Congressman Bryan Steil’s campaign and served as Field Director, coordinating the grassroots efforts for the campaign.
After helping Congressman Steil win the election, he accepted a position at ABC Supply Company, Inc. to serve on a divisional leadership team.
On a volunteer basis, Dean serves as an Advanced EMT with the Lauderdale-LaGrange Fire Department and on Whitewater Fire Department (WFD). In 2021, he was elected to the WFD Board of Directors as the Vice-President.
He holds leadership roles in various veterans’ service organizations in Wisconsin including the Veterans of Foreign Wars where he advocates for veterans and their benefits.
Dean lives in LaGrange with his wife, Jessica and his teenage son Jeffrey. He also has two adult sons currently serving in the United States Marine Corps.
