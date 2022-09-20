While some area school districts had most of their positions filled, others were not as lucky. Those districts were hiring right up to the start of school this year.
“We had a few late resignations in August, but, thankfully, we have all the hires we need,” said Charles Urness, Jefferson School District superintendent.
He said times have changed.
“It’s not like in the past where you would hire someone in May and the individual would have all summer to prep for it,” Urness said. “I think it comes down to public schools competing with the private sector.”
Across multiple districts, schools have struggled to fill all positions, but openings for custodial staff, teachers’ aides and substitute teachers have become particularly acute.
Jefferson High School Principal Nicholas Skretta said he’s seen a smaller applicant pool for teaching positions now then in the past. He said the district is also seeking custodians and an administrative assistant for its district office.
“It’s just the way it is now,” he said.
Waterloo Superintendent Brian Henning agreed.
“The last couple of years it has become increasingly difficult to fill positions,” he said. “We were receiving five applicants for every one position and then two or three of the applicants didn’t have the qualifications, which narrows the hiring field down even further. Right now, all of our positions are filled, which was an amazing feat.”
Henning said his district currently has difficulty in finding substitute teachers.
“We’re looking for part-time paraprofessionals who can work as teachers’ aides,” he said.
Henning said what has helped is having teachers go back to school to get a license to help in different areas of the school.
“Someone may hold an elementary teaching license, but with it can only teach kindergarten to eighth grades,” he said. “If we need an elementary school special-education teacher, we can help the person get an emergency license so they can teach, but the person is going to school to earn the new license they need.
“We have good people here and they try to make it work,” Henning said. “All last school year we had openings because we were losing teachers to the competitiveness of the job market. Teachers were constantly being lured away to the private sector where they see an increase pay and better benefits.”
He said the Waterloo School District could never compete with the larger school districts, such as Madison or Sun Prairie because they pay their teachers a higher wage.
However, Henning said the district implemented a two-week sabbatical for its teachers, as a perk.
“If a person stays five years with the district the individual will receive a two-week leave, which is paid time off,” he said. “This was not a huge financial impact on the district to implement. It allows the teachers to take off earlier in the school year rather than waiting until summer.”
Johnson Creek High School and Middle School Principal Neil O’Connell said his district does not have any current openings or positions unfilled.
“I will say that it is getting harder and harder to find teachers when we do have openings,” O’Connell said. “Also, the number of on-call substitutes has really been depleted over the last two years.”
Dave Vitale, who serves as an assistant superintendent and director of educational services and innovative programs for the Watertown Unified School District, said the district was fortunate to have its teaching vacancies filled with only one late hire occurring within days of the school year’s start.
“The number of applicants these days is not as large as it once was but that was becoming the case prior to the pandemic,” Vitale said. “As for other staff, cleaner positions in particular continue to be a revolving door. And we’ve struggled in recent years to find paraprofessionals, although they are only two to three vacancies as of now (Sept. 12), according to our human resources staff.”
The Hustisford School District also struggled with hiring staff this year.
Hustisford School District Administrator Heather Cramer said it was a challenge to find certified staff for every position.
“As far as paraprofessionals, we are currently where we need to be. We were able to fill food service positions as well. The only challenge that we have is filling custodial positions,” Cramer said. “We currently have a position available in our district at this time.
“As in-service started this year, I had a teacher resign at the elementary school. I chose not to fill that position due to the timing of the resignation,” Cramer said. “We are going to navigate through it and take a look at the position if the need arises.”
Cramer said as budget constraints continue to plague districts, making these types of decisions has become necessary in order to balance budgets.
“The goal of our school board has been to find areas to reduce our budget that does not immediately impact students,” Cramer said. “With some creativity, we have been able to shift staff to cover all needs at the elementary.”
Dodgeland School District Administrator Jessica Johnson said her district has been “lucky” to not have a teacher or paraprofessional shortage.
“We do, however, have a shortage of substitutes for teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians and food service employees,” she said. “I can tell you personally that last year as a principal I subbed 21 full days because it was necessary to provide coverage.”
Johnson said the district currently has 10 substitutes, which includes a combination of substitutes for teachers and paraprofessionals.
“Several of them also substitute in other districts as well or they only can substitute certain days each week so they are not available every day for us. Yesterday (Sept. 13), we had three teachers, a paraprofessional and a special education van driver out,” Johnson said. “We were able to get two substitutes, but had to pull staff from other roles to provide coverage for positions that weren’t filled by substitutes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.