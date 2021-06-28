JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club honored five students with scholarships at its April meeting.
The evening included a catered meal and the scholarship presentation at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill in Jefferson.
It has been a tradition for many years that the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club has annually awarded scholarships to students who are pursuing careers in agriculture through secondary education. Funds to finance this venture are raised throughout the year primarily from the food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and an annual cheese sale prior to the Christmas holiday.
Students submitted an application and letter of recommendation. The application included information about their school activities, leadership, work experience, and two essay questions about agriculture. The recipients this year include five students currently enrolled in college.
The scholarship winners were introduced and were asked a few questions by club president Bill Blossfeld, so the membership could learn about the recipients. A total of $4,500 was awarded to local youth.
Kirstin Novak
Kirstin Novak of Sullivan is studying Agricultural Business Management at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kirstin was a presenter at the 4th Grade Farm Tour and worked in the Agribusiness Club food stand at the county fair.
In FFA, she participated in Creed Speaking and was on the Livestock Judging Team. Her SAE was working on the family grain and produce farm, handling tasks from picking produce in the fields to selling it to consumers. She earned a Vegetable Production Proficiency Gold Award. Kirstin also served her chapter as President, Secretary, and Reporter.
Her 4-H projects included dairy, photography, and meat goat projects. Kirstin earned Champion Junior Doe and Reserve Champion Senior Doe at the Jefferson County Fair. Her leadership roles included 4-H President, Vice President and Reporter.
At the UW-Madison, she is a member of Babcock House, Badger Dairy Club and Collegiate Farm Bureau. She is the Public Relations director at Babcock and was on the Dean’s list.
Kirstin is a graduate of Palmyra-Eagle High School, where she was All-Conference Track and Field her senior year.
In addition to working 250 hours each year at Pleasant Valley Acres, Kirstin also works at Heidi’s Hobbies, Floral and Gifts and makes floral deliveries.
Signe Kind
Signe Kind graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. She was active in soccer, golf, and basketball. She also was a member of National Honor Society and was a student representative on the School Board.
Currently, Signe is studying Biology at Wisconsin Lutheran College with plans to attend veterinary school. She is on the college women’s soccer team and volunteers as a youth soccer coach.
She has volunteered her time at the 4th Grade Farm Tour for four years. Signe served as FFA Treasurer for two years and Vice President. Her FFA project was in beef production, where she earned her State FFA Degree.
As a 4-Her, she has beef and swine projects, and she served as 4-H President, Vice President, Treasurer, as well as swine and beef youth leader.
In addition to working on the family farm, Signe also works part-time at BKS Dental and Jones Dairy Farm.
Katherine Novak
Sullivan’s Katherine Novak is a student at UW-Platteville majoring in Agricultural Education with the goal of being a high school agriculture teacher.
At Palmyra-Eagle High School her FFA SAE was her meat goat project. She served as FFA Secretary, Reporter, and Sentinel for her FFA chapter.
As a 4-H member she took photography and exhibited her work at the county fair. Katherine served her 4-H club as President, Vice President, Secretary, and club photographer.
Katherine enjoys performing and was on the concert choir and Harmony A Capella competition team at Palmyra-Eagle High School. At UW-Platteville, she is in the concert choir and is a member of the University Singers.
Katherine has worked at the fair food tent and was a presenter at the 4th grade farm tour for four years for the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club. To help fund her education, Katherine works at Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Pick ’n Save, in addition to her family’s Pleasant Valley Acres grain and produce farm from May to December.
Kenzie Emery
Kenzie Emery graduated from Palmyra-Eagle High School as her class Salutatorian. She currently attends the UW-Madison majoring with Animal Science.
In FFA, she was on the parliamentary procedure team, and served as Secretary and Treasurer.
Her dairy project includes Ayrshire, Brown Swiss and Milking Shorthorn dairy cattle. Kenzie received a Dairy Production and Poultry Production Proficiency Award.
In high school, she was a member of the National Honors Society. Kenzie also was involved in cheerleading, dance, soccer and band. Her 4-H projects included woodworking, photography and baking.
Kenzie works on her family farm and also at Chick-Fil-A. She also volunteered her time with the 4th Grade Farm Tour at Kutz Farm in May.
Morgan Bauer
Morgan Bauer of Ixonia is a four-year member of FFA and an 11-year 4-H member. Morgan is a student at Madison College in the Vet Technician program.
At Oconomowoc High School, she was a member of the Mandarin Club and Orchestra. Morgan worked at the Jefferson County Fair food stand for four years.
Her FFA projects include sheep and beef projects. In FFA, she served as Sentinel and Treasurer. In FFA, she served as Vice President twice and Secretary. Her 4-H projects were sheep, beef, archery, knitting, foods and preservation, and tractors.
Morgan is a Bible School volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Also, she is employed in the Oconomowoc School District as an evening custodian and an as a lamb processor at Pinn Oak Farms in Delavan.
The mission of the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to take us into the future. Its goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
To learn more about this organization, visit www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.
