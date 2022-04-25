The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club recently provided grants to five local organizations to benefit youth and agricultural projects.
At the club’s February meeting, each organization spoke to the membership about their grant request and answered questions from the group. The organization’s grant sub-committee then evaluated the applications and awarded the following groups a Jefferson County Agri-Business Club grant.
While grants typically do not cover the entire cost of the project, they represent a portion of the cost needed for the project to reach completion. Grants are provided in two installments — at the beginning of the project and at the successful completion. They are presented to the group and are not a loan, but a financial award.
“Thanks to customers who visited our food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and a successful Holiday Cheese Sale we are able to make $3,500 available to organizations supporting agriculture in the form of agriculture grants,” shared Leigh Cheesebro who chaired the grant sub-committee.
Becky Mehringer of Cambridge, state director of the Wisconsin Make it With Wool program, spoke to the group.
Wool is a fashionable textile and the program encourages individuals to create wearables showcasing this versatile material. State winners are selected at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival hosted annually at the Jefferson County Fair Park and advance to the national level.
Last year, Watertown teen Holley Schwartz represented Wisconsin in the national contest. She was the 4th runner-up in the senior division with her knit double-breasted brown coat, blue mohair knit sweater, and knitted cream skirt outfit.
The Palmyra-Eagle FFA is planning to construct a 40-foot by 40-foot greenhouse to aid in classroom learning that can be used year-round. The construction will include an irrigation system, and produce grown will be served in the school cafeteria. The FFA advisor is Micayla Schmidt.
A new grain bin rescue tube is the grant request of the Jefferson Fire and EMS. The equipment will be used to save individuals who become trapped in a grain bin found on numerous farms in Jefferson County and surrounding areas.
If you are trapped in grain, there's a 40% chance you'll come out alive; there's a 60% chance you will die. It also is a historic fact that one in five of all agricultural confined spaces accidents involve young adults and children under age 21.
The Lake Mills FFA has an ag literacy program where the club’s 88 FFA members promote agriculture to elementary students. The project needed additional funding to host a day of ag education during the summer for students of all ages.
The Jefferson County Dairy Group has many projects for dairy youth in the county. Its resources benefit 84 young people interested in dairy. These items include supporting dairy judging and dairy bowl teams. Additionally, it recognizes top dairy exhibitors in showmanship at the Jefferson County Fair.
The mission of the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to take the group into the future.
The club’s goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
To learn more about this organization visit www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com — Contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.