JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club had a successful food stand at the recent Jefferson County Fair. With a slow start with rain and canceled performances, the menu brought new and returning customers.
Grilled cheese sandwiches made with Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery “Sark” cheese and pork chop on a stick from Jones Dairy Farm were new menu items and immediate favorites.
“We proudly serve locally-sourced food products,” shared Tracey Novak, fair booth chairperson. “We support local agricultural businesses and, in turn, we provide scholarships and grants to high school and college students in the Jefferson County area.”
Jefferson County Agri-Business members are grateful for the relationship they have with local businesses and that they support their mission to promote agriculture.
Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, located in Fort Atkinson, provided the Sark cheese. It melted perfectly, whether it was served with ham or as a simple grilled cheese sandwich.
Jones Dairy Farm has been a long-time sponsor of the food tent at the county fair. From their Old World Wieners, shaved ham and pork chop on a stick, fair attendees can enjoy food processed locally.
Thrivent also provided a grant that helped the club cover the cost of supplies. Members appreciate Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, River’s Edge Meat Market and Catering, Pick ’n Save, and Glenn’s Market and Catering for their discounted prices for meats, cheese, and breads that also helped keep costs at a minimum.
The club is confident that it will be able to fund scholarships and grants in 2022. The Holiday Cheese and Meat Sale also provides a large portion of the monies awarded to area youth.
Members will start selling items later this fall. Look for a new scholarship program available to high school students participating in the annual Fourth Grade Farm Tour at Kutz Dairy Farm in Jefferson next May. Applications for grants and scholarships will be available on the website later this summer.
The club membership also will be volunteering its time at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, cooking the sausage patties and links. Agri-Business Club members believe in promoting agriculture and providing opportunities for its youth. These activities raise funds to aid the next generation.
The mission of the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource going forward into the future. Its goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population.
This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward agricultural careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the agricultural community.
To learn more about this organization visit www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.
