JEFFERSON — When all was said and done — which was relatively minimal Tuesday — the Jefferson County board approved an increase in the county's tax levy for 2023, but a decrease in its overall rate.
Supervisors set the countywide tax levy at $33,762,184, with a corresponding tax rate of of $3.03 for general operations and $.41 for debt service fund for a total of $3.44 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. In 2022, the countywide levy was $31,392,371, with a general operations tax rate of $3.33 and debt service rate of $0.43, for a total of $3.77.
According to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, the 2023 budget includes a new growth calculation of new property tax that can be captured in the amount of $347,777, or 1.21% based on the new growth in the county.
"This is the maximum allowed by state law. All these funds are dedicated to capital equipment," Wehmeier said.
A public hearing was conducted on the budget on Oct. 25, with only one member of the public speaking on changes to the insurance that is provided to retirees of the county’s sheriff’s department.
Supervisor Jeff Smith of Johnson Creek followed up on this complaint Tuesday and offered an amendment seeking support for the county paying more of the health insurance costs of these retirees, but that suggestion failed.
Wehmeier and Jefferson County Finance Director Mark DeVries also offered amendments to the budget, with these being approved by the board.
“These are items that came up after introduction of the budget,” Wehemeier said.
They included amendments to the budgets of the land and water conservation department, register of deeds, human services and the county's alcohol and drug treatment court.
The amendment for the land and water conservation department stated that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an additional $72,500 of federal awards for the purchase of a conservation easement. The county’s match would increase by $36,250 to $58,122 and will be funded by carryover funds from the existing PACE program.
In the amendment to the register of deeds budget, the department is proposing to move its land records files from Jefferson County’s servers to a cloud-based storage solution.
"This will save the county by not having to purchase servers in the future, but will create ongoing maintenance and licensing costs," the amendment stated.
The human services department plans to reclassify $48,000 previously budgeted in an operating account to a capital account to purchase new playground equipment.
The department also wants to combine two part-time positions in the parents supporting parents program into one full-time position.
The budget for the county's alcohol and drug treatment court program was amended as a result of the state increasing the cost allocation for case managers in order to reduce turnover, among other enhancements.
County officials said this will increase state aid by $30,647 to $262,674 and county match by $42,817. Jefferson County will use ARPA funding for the increase in county match.
