Thursday, March 9 4-5 p.m., Lego Club with Mr. Nate, Jefferson Public Library, Library Meeting Room
7 p.m., Whitewater FFA hosts a Donkey Basketball “tournament,” Whitewater High School, tickets $10 at door, $7 in advance
Friday, March 107 p.m., Della Wells, artist, presents at Young Auditorium, Whitewater , hors d’oeuvres start at 5 p.m. with exhibit of her work
7:30 p.m.: Jazz I Ensemble concert, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater
Saturday, March 1110 — 3 p.m., Palmyra fish and game club meat shoot, Palmyra Village Park, 955 S. Eighth St., Palmyra, free
7 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., 66th Annual Badger Rabbit Show, Jefferson County Fair Activity Center, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson
7 p.m., Candle Light Vigil for a newborn found dead in Whitewater Saturday, Twin Oaks Park, 755 N. Tratt St., Whitewater
7:30 p.m.: Whitewater Symphony Orchestra, Young Auditorium, Whitewater
Sunday, March 127 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., 66th Annual Badger Rabbit Show, Jefferson County Fair Activity Center, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson
Monday, March 132:30 — 4 p.m., adult arts and crafts club meets, Jefferson Public Library
6-7 p.m., Pages + Paws, all ages invited to read to therapy dogs, Jefferson Public Library
Tuesday, March 14Starting at 9 a.m., Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Pi Day, Jefferson Public Library
10-11 a.m., chair yoga, Jefferson Public Library
Noon, Sing-Along with Carol Mainka, Jefferson Senior Center
6:30 p.m., Irvin L. Young Memorial library celebrates Pi day, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater
6-7 p.m., Friends of Jefferson Public library meet in the library meeting room, Jefferson Public Library
Wednesday, March 1510- 10:45 a.m., story time at the Jefferson Public Library, best for those aged 2-5 years olds.
Thursday, March 1610:30 a.m., talk given about Jefferson Fire Department and EMS for upcoming April 4th referendum, Jefferson Senior Center
5-7 p.m., Euchre Tournament at The Chapel, 250 S. Wisconsin Dr., Jefferson, register beforehand.
5-6:30 p.m., Charcuterie Board Styling workshop, Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St., Cambridge, purchase tickets beforehand.
7:30 p.m.: Music Mosaics: Faculty Woodwind, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater
