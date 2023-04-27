Friday10 — 6 p.m., the 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Auto Swap Meet & Car Show hosted by The Madison Classic’s will take place at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave.
The Johnson Creek Community-Wide Rummage Sale will take place. Please contact Carol O’Neil at caroljo@tds.net with any questions.
Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will host a used book sale at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St., Johnson Creek.
Saturday6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a sit-down, dine-in, fundraiser Pancake Breakfast. All are invited to bring their donations and their appetites to the Old Armory, 146 W. North Street, in downtown Whitewater. Attendees are invited to make charitable contributions to help the children in the community by donating to Kiwanis.
6 — 4 p.m. The 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Auto Swap Meet & Car Show hosted by The Madison Classic’s will take place at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave.
The Johnson Creek Community-Wide Rummage Sale will take place. Please contact Carol O’Neil at caroljo@tds.net with any questions.
Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will host a used book sale at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St., Johnson Creek.
1-4:30 p.m., 3rd Annual Whiskey & Wine Walk sponsored by Watertown Main Street Program & Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., Watertown.
Sunday7 a.m. — noon. Palmyra Legion Pancake Breakfast held at 115 N. Third St. Palmyra. $7 for all you can eat and $4 for one of everything. Children under six are free. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, toast, coffee, tea, milk, water, and one glass of juice.
6 — 3 p.m., the 46th Annual Spring Jefferson Auto Swap Meet & Car Show hosted by The Madison Classic’s will take place at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave.
