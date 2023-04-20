Friday
1-4 p.m., Art & Mindfulness Workshop with Michael Velliquette, Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater.
1-2:30 p.m., Coffee with Veterans and Debb. Coffee with Veterans and Debb happens on the first and third Friday of each month at 322 N. Main Street, Suite A., Lake Mills.
7:30 - 9 p.m., Jazz 1 Spring Concert, The jazz ensembles perform in both large and small groups in a wide variety of musical styles ranging from swing to funk, to freely improvised music. Performance will take place in the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
4 p.m., Hannah Ostrander's Senior Violin Recital Maranatha Baptist University. Hannah presents her senior violin recital in partial fulfillment of a BA in Music with concentrations in String Pedagogy and Arranging. 745 W Main St, Watertown, WI 53094
Saturday
10 - noon, Whitewater Indoor City Market, Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St.
10 a.m., Badger Bank invites people to safely dispose important documents at for free at the annual Shred Fest at the Fort Atkinson branch.
9:30 - 12:30 p.m., Earth Day Education Fair at Dwight Foster Public Library. The Earth Day Education Fair will be a fun family friendly fair with lots of hands-on activities for kids and adults alike, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
9:45 - 2 p.m., annual Blackhawk Island Cleanup. Trash bags and water will be provided. W7545 Blackhawk Island Rd, Fort Atkinson.
9 - noon, Watertown Unified School District will be holding its 30th Annual Children's Day Community Fair, Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive, Watertown. Free activities geared towards families with children 0-8 years-old.
7- 10 p.m., live entertainment - Emerald Grove, located at The Fharmacy Public House (Tyranena Brewing Co.) 203 N Main St, Lake Mills.
Sunday
7 - noon, Jefferson Speedway Bargain Fair, a cross between a flea market and a farmers market, Jefferson Speedway, W8135 US-18, Cambridge. Occurs every Sunday until October.
1 - 4 p.m., Hoard Historical Museum hosts temporary outdoor exhibit, “Habitat.” Developed by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC, come to the 2023 opening on Sunday to explore the exhibit, meet local environmental associations, and attend the 2 p.m. presentation. Located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
2 p.m., Guitarcheology Spring Classical Guitar Ensemble Concert. A spring classical guitar ensemble concert with special guests The Chicago Community Classical Guitar Ensemble. Located at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson.
