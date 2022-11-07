Calendar of events Jefferson County calendar of events Nov 7, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 76:30 p.m.; Effigy Mounds Preserve Presentation from Kori Oberle; library community room at Irvin Young Memorial Library; 262-473-053012:30—4:30 p.m., Rainbow Hospice Care 6th annual ethics and boundaries workshop, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson, https://bit.ly/RainbowEthics, $75 feeTuesday, Nov. 8 9 a.m., Jefferson Public Library bake sale11:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., bring lunch to the library and meet other homeschooling families, Dwight Foster Public Library, Fort Atkinson6:30- 7 p.m., pajama storytime, 209 Merchants Avenue, Fort AtkinsonWednesday, Nov. 91-4 p.m., fiber arts craft drop in (18+), Library meeting room in the Jefferson Public Library5-7 p.m., Business at 5, chamber members and guests are invited to open house of networking, beverages and hors d’oeuvres, Vintage on Main, JeffersonThursday, Nov. 102-8 p.m., Veterans receive one free 10 inch pizza of choice and one piece of garlic bread, Gordy’s Pizza, 330 E. Racine St., JeffersonFriday, Nov. 118:15-9:30 a.m., Veterans Day celebration, Crown of Life Christian Academy, crownoflifeacademy.orgSaturday, Nov. 128:30 a.m.- noon, frosty rock challenge, 5K walk/run, Fort Atkinson High School, $101-3 p.m., Humane Society microchip clinic, hsjc-wis.com1-2 p.m., “Shooting Star,” Salty Earth Film Festival, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson5:30 p.m., Lighted holiday parade, Milwaukee Avenue and Main Street, fortchamber.com6 p.m., United Way chili cook-off, Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, uwjnwc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
