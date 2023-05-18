CAMBRIDGE — Thursday, 5 — 8 p.m. Participants with tickets will sample a variety of mocktails and alcohol free beverages as they stroll and shop Downtown Cambridge.
WHITEWATER CITY-WIDE SALE
All day Friday through Sunday throughout Whitewater.
WATERTOWN CITY-WIDE SALE
All day Friday through Sunday throughout Watertown.
TOWN SQUARE GRAND OPENING
WATERTOWN — Bentzin Family Town Square Grand Opening. 10:30 a.m., Ribbon cutting ceremony, Fisher Barton Plaza. 11- 3 p.m., family’s activities including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon twisting, bounce house, lawn jenga.
METAL MANIA
FORT ATKINSON — Madison Area Technical College — Fort Atkinson Campus hosts first annual metal fabrication and welding art competition. Happening Saturday 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. No fees, family friendly event. The campus is located at 827 Banker Road, Fort Atkinson.
JEFFERSON WINE WALK
JEFFERSON — Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to host the third annual Wine Walk Downtown Jefferson Friday. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m.
BADGER CONFERENCE ART SHOW
FORT ATKINSON — Show host Fort Atkinson High School Art Department will put on the Badger Conference Art Show Closing Reception and awards from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The closing reception and awards will take place at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW
FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson Generals will host the May Classic Car Show Monday at Jones Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.