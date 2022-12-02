Calendar of events Jefferson County calendar of events Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 35:30 p.m., Holiday Parade, parade starts at the intersection of Walworth and Main Street, Jefferson9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holiday Open House & Market, Fort Atkinson10 a.m.—1 p.m., Santa comes to town, horse drawn wagon rides and visits with Santa and Mrs.Claus, 220 Grant St., Fort Atkinson10 a.m. to noon. Pet Pictures with Santa at the the Humane Society of Jefferson County, appointment only, call 920-674-2048 or email tmarshall@hsjc-wisc.com8 to 11 a.m., Breakfast with Santa, UW-W Community Optimist, Esker Dining Hall on campus2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., food truck festival, trucks will be parked on Merchants Ave., from Milwaukee Ave. to Third St., by the Dwight Foster LibraryTuesday, Dec. 65:30- 6:30 p.m., handmade for the holidays, decorate gift bags to get ready for holiday gift giving, Irvin Young Library, WhitewaterMonday, Dec. 126-7 p.m., visit therapy dogs, Jefferson Public LibraryTuesday, Dec. 135:30—6:30 p.m., handmade for the holidays, make bath bombs to give as a gift, Irvin Young Library, WhitewaterTuesday, Dec. 205:30—6:30 p.m., handmade for the holidays, make tile coasts to give as a gift, Irvin Young library, Whitewater Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
