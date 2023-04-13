Friday2:45 — 3:45 p.m., Feeding America will be hosting a Watertown Mobile Food Pantry at Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive. Participants can take what they need, free of charge
4 p.m., Laura Blumer presents her senior piano recital in partial fulfillment of a Music Degree with concentrations in Piano Pedagogy and Early Childhood Music. This event is hosted by Maranatha Baptist University Musicians, located at Burckart Hall, 745 W. Main St. Watertown.
Saturday11-5 p.m., Merchants of Downtown Jefferson will be hosting Meet The Makers. Live demonstrations of how artists and businesses of Downtown Jefferson create what they create will be presented. Located at 230 S. Main St., Jefferson.
Starting at 9 a.m., Wisconsin Makers host Iron Pour at the regional Makerspace, located at 200 E. Clay St., Whitewater.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Hoard Historical Museum hosts Garden Education program titled “English Gardens of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.” This program is free to attend and welcome to the public. Located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
1-3 p.m., Microchip clinic for Humane Society of Jefferson County. Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 920-674-2048 or emailing shelter@hsjc-wis.com.
2:30 — 5 p.m., Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, 202 Air Park Drive, will be hosting a Highland Cow Wood Board Painting Class. Wendy from Set Apart Art Studio will lead participants every step of the way, $45 per board.
8-10 p.m., The Boston Impostors will be performing at Cafe Carpe, 18 S. Water St. W, Fort Atkinson. Maire Clement and Davey Harrison are a Watertown married duo. Inspired by traditional, classic and contemporary folk music, The Boston Imposters write about their lives and experiences.
Sunday7 a.m. — noon, Jefferson Speedway Bargain Fair at Jefferson Speedway, W8135 US Hwy, Cambridge. This event will repeat every Sunday starting April 16 until the month of October.
2-6 p.m., Bree Morgan will be singing at Ducks Landmark Saloon, 138 S. Main St., Jefferson. Bree has opened for country music artists such as Joe Nichols and Craig Campbell, and has one studio album, “TRASH” under belt with another on the way.
3 p.m., Tony Rocker performance at Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills. Doors open at 2 p.m. for dining and cocktails, $5 cover charge cash only.
Monday6:30 — 8 p.m., Grief 101 Free Community Presentation at L.D. Fargo Public Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills. Agrace Hospice will be walking participants through grief identifying it and what to say. The public is free to attend.
