Friday2:45 — 3:45 p.m., Feeding America will be hosting a Watertown Mobile Food Pantry at Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Drive. Participants can take what they need, free of charge

4 p.m., Laura Blumer presents her senior piano recital in partial fulfillment of a Music Degree with concentrations in Piano Pedagogy and Early Childhood Music. This event is hosted by Maranatha Baptist University Musicians, located at Burckart Hall, 745 W. Main St. Watertown.

