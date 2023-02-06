JEFFERSON — Jefferson County officials are considering forming a panel of local experts to explore helping locally managed emergency medical services.
County leaders envision creation of a culture in which they could help municipalities address ever-increasing needs of fire departments and EMS.
The county’s executive committee members met with municipal leaders including Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, City of Lake Mills Administrator Drake Daily and Lake Mills City Attorney Dan Drescher. Town of Lake Mills Chairman Tom Beuchel was on Zoom.
The problem of how to address fire and EMS issues today is not unique to Jefferson County. These problems are being faced by almost all counties in Wisconsin, where the services are having difficulty finding personnel and money to serve ever-growing populations, as well as determining types and levels of service.
The county conducted a 2020 study on the needs of the area, called “Taking the Pulse.” However, the study never made much headway due to limits imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Wehmeier. Some of the information that was gathered for “Taking the Pulse” is obsolete by now, as well, he said.
The concept of the county addressing EMS and fire service is rooted in its comprehensive plan, Wehmeier said. The comprehensive plan is perhaps the county’s most important document, according to county officials.
The comprehensive plan says that intergovernmental cooperation is important, and the EMS/fire issue is the epitome of how intergovernmental cooperation can solve a problem, Wehmeier said.
Area leaders who deal with challenges to fire and EMS services say their problems are rooted in numerous things. These include maintaining quality staff, high-priced new technologies, an aging workforce, organizational changes, cost efficiencies, service enhancements and high capital replacement costs.
“But, pre-2020, folks knew (these concerns) were coming,” Wehmeier said.
Wehmeier’s report to the executive committee included examples of what other county governments in Wisconsin have done to address their modern-day fire and EMS needs. For example, Portage County has a hybrid county and municipal model. Waushara County works through local agencies.
Door County pays local responders at a set rate. Fond du Lac County provides broad oversight and funding and the county is split into five ambulance districts. Fond du Lac County also allocates about $300,000 a year based on formulas. It also has an advisory committee on EMS and fire services.
“A deficit of staff is why we are having this conversation,” Wehmeier said.
Area EMS responders are also seeing greater impacts of medical services transports from licensed medical facilities, versus 911 emergency calls, according to Wehmeier.
Major changes in EMS operations are either in place or in the works in Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and western Waukesha County.
Aztalan also has its concerns and is looking at different options for addressing them, said Aztalan Town Chairman Jeremy Chwala. The township previously contracted with the Lake Mills EMS non-profit group, which says it can no longer furnish service amid rising costs and demand.
“As of right now, we have signed a contract with the City of Jefferson to take its original territory back starting in 2024,” Chwala said. “As far as Lake Mills and Johnson Creek are concerned, we are still in the early stages. We will know more in the months to come.”
“We are not alone,” Wehmeier said. “There is a change in models in the state and we need to look at a collective model change.”
The executive committee discussed how changes in the educational and licensing requirements for those who work in EMS — from the most basic jobs to those of paramedics — are seeing training hours, in some cases, double.
“There are lots of increases in ongoing training,” Wehmeier said. “There’s a lot of sacrifices of time with their families that these people are making.”
Executive committee members agreed that there are many advantages to the county becoming involved in fire and EMS functions around the county. These include opportunities for the county to facilitate efforts, do legal reviews and fiscal analysis, influence legislative action and work with the leaders who create the state budget.
There could also be a chance for use of a property tax exemption for countywide EMS, options for the county to assist in centralization of certain fire and EMS functions, and a chance for the county to advocate, on an ongoing basis at the state and local levels, for local fire and EMS.
Public interest in the future of EMS is high, Wehmeier said.
“We recognize the contributions of those who have served,” he said. “There are a lot of stakeholders in this.”
Executive committee members agreed that they have a complex issue on their hands and wondered where the county should start addressing it.
“But if we don’t start, nothing moves,” Wehmeier said. “We need to have honest conversations with stakeholders.”
The Bridges Library System pools resources among several counties, and could serve as a model, Nass said.
County officials need more information before making a decision, according to board members..
“We need to know what the system needs,” Wehmeier said.
The best way for the county to start its investigation into how it can aid area fire and EMS units might be to organize a panel to monitor local needs and “get the conversation started,” said executive committee member Brandon White.
“This can build into something more cohesive later,” White added.
County officials face no deadline for decisions, Wehmeier said. The county board will likely be faced with the matter fairly soon.
“So far, we have determined if, and how, we can go forward,” he said. “As we move ahead, there will need to be more conversation with the county board and some of the ideas will likely have to go through the county’s finance committee and county board.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.