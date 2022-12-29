JEFFERSON—The Jefferson County Circuit Court system is steadily on the rebound in what many hope is the “post-Covid era.”
As he did near the beginning of the pandemic in April of 2020, Jefferson County Presiding Judge William Hue offered Adams Publishing Group insight into how the courts are faring and his summation is encouraging.
The pandemic was a disaster for the county’s courts, Hue said. While local shops, restaurants and other government offices were shuttered, people were still being accused of crimes. Covid didn’t nullify the right to a speedy trial for the public, the victims of crimes and the accused.
Hue, along with judges William Gruber, Ben Brantmeier and Robert Dehring, found the days of the pandemic to be quite a challenge, he said. Gov. Tony Evers and the state Supreme Court, in mid-March of 2020, told him and other judges statewide to “throttle down” on their handling of court cases as the COVID-19 outbreak visited itself on the United States.
“They wanted no people in the courts, no jury trials and this was all done by order,” Hue said.
Jefferson County is part of Wisconsin’s Third Judicial Administrative District, which includes Dodge, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. COVID-19 affected all of these areas in slightly different ways and to differing degrees. This meant that all of the courts had to operate under strict social distancing protocols, which added difficulty to the search for justice.
The Jefferson County courts are slowly returning to normal operating levels, Hue said.
“Jefferson County is working hard,” he said. “We are comparable to similar-sized counties, statistically, in meeting expectations and milestones established by the director of state courts office. We are still catching up on processing felonies, post COVID, a difficulty virtually every county, large and small, is facing. But overall, we are almost totally caught up.”
Dockets for civil and family, criminal traffic, and misdemeanors and probate cases—including juvenile guardianship and mental commitments—have almost, or completely, recovered, Hue said.
“We are working hard to catch up in some criminal case categories,” he said, adding criminal courts face different challenges.
“Cases simply could not move during the pandemic like they had prior to it,” he said. “Many institutions saw reduced productivity and the legal system was no exception.”
Case processing slowed considerably. In civil and family cases, officials were unable to access and receive medical and employment records. Attorneys and judges couldn’t conduct live discovery.
Remote meeting services, like Zoom, helped keep some elements of court functioning. However, Hue said it shouldn’t be relied upon completely in the future.
“The system is going to have to adjust accordingly and that will be interesting,” he said. “Zoom hearings have their place, but we are seeing that they are not a substitute for personal attendance for certain specific case types.”
Hue said the system benefits by properly conducted Zoom appearance use as it significantly addresses attorney shortages, reduces costs to litigants through efficiency and in times of contagious disease.
“We intend to continue its use where appropriate,” he said.
The courthouse became frantic after restrictions eased, Hue said.
“We not only returned to normal, but it was almost like the faucet turned all the way on,” Hue said. “There were lots of pleadings and litigation all at once.”
The district attorney and state public defenders’ offices also both suffered staff illness and shortages.
“Then, the civil and family area’s cases came in quickly, challenging a system designed to protect due process, as well as public safety,” he said.
The court still suffers from a shortage of lawyers to represent indigent defendants. The shortage creates difficulty in moving forward efficiently.
“It sometimes takes months to provide lawyers to individuals having a right to counsel,” Hue said. “Hopefully that shortage will be addressed at the state level. In the meantime, it complicates a return to full capacity.”
A $30-plus million renovation to the downtown Jefferson courthouse has complicated recovery.
“The assembly area for juries has been reduced, so when we need a larger jury panel, we have to use the courtroom itself for orientation and assembly,” Hue said. “This delays start times and tends to expand the time needed to do juries.”
Hue said the courthouse, under construction, is noisy at times.
“And soon courtrooms will be closed for remodeling work, causing us to juggle the reduced number of courtrooms among judges and magistrates, because there won’t be a one-to-one ratio. That takes a lot of internal coordination,” he said.
The court system has what Hue called, “a great working relationship” with county government.
“There is a lot of communication, practically daily, so that we can continue to conduct court business. Much of the most disruptive construction work occurs during off-court, business hours and the county administrator, Ben Wehmeier, has been an invaluable partner to us,” Hue said.
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall said she thought the courts were getting back to normal. However, some cases remain unresolved.
“We have been having trials once or twice a week since fall, so we are catching up,” she said. “We are still taking longer to resolve cases than we had before the pandemic and there are still cases pending from 2019 and 2020 that would normally have been resolved by now. However, there has been an affirmative effort to move them through the system.”
