JEFFERSON — At press time Tuesday, primary election results in Jefferson County were still being tabulated, but at least two insurmountable leads had been established in the statewide races — these being wins declared by the Associated Press for Mandela Barnes in the Democratic bout for U.S. Senator and incumbent Ron Johnson winning for the Republicans.
With 100% of precincts reporting for the representative to the assembly in the 33rd Assembly District, Dale Oppermann had 2,325 votes in Jefferson County, while Scott Johnson had 2,371. In Rock County Johnson was leading with 658 votes to Oppermann’s 505.
With just over 80% of precincts reporting in Jefferson County, the lieutenant governor’s race for the Democratic party showed Sara Rodriguez had 3,188 votes to Peng Her’s 882.
For secretary of state, Democrat Doug La Follette led Alexia Sabor 2,725 votes to 1,447.
In the Democratic state treasurer’s race, Gillian Battino had 1,577 votes to Aaron Richardson’s 1,449 and Angelito Tenorio’s 917.
For U.S. Senator for the Democrats, Barnes had 3,680 votes to Alex Lasry’s 395, Kou C. Lee’s 21, Sarah Godlewski’s 332, Peter Peckarsky’s 19, Steven Olikara’s 30, Darrell Williams’ 26 and Tom Nelson’s 65.
In the Republican primary at press time, Jefferson County’s results showed that, among candidates for governor, Kevin Nicholson collected 303 votes to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 4,777, Timothy Ramthun’s 581, Adam J. Fischer’s 84, Tim Michels’ 4,409.
In the race for lieutenant governor in Jefferson County, Patrick Testin garnered 1,304 votes to Will Martin’s 912, Kyle Yudes’ 293, Roger Roth’s 2,311, David Varnam’s 591, Cindy Werner’s 1,200, David D King’s 332 and Jonathan Wichman’s 1,548.
For attorney general, Eric Toney had 2,814 votes to Karen Mueller’s 2,791 and Adam Jarchow’s 3,057.
In the race for secretary of state, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck had 3,976 votes to Jay Schroeder’s 3,093 and Justin A. Schmidtka’s 1,202.
For state treasurer, John S. Leiber had 5,373 to Orlando Owens’ 2,511.
For United States Senator Ron Johnson had 8,233 votes to David Schroeder’s 1,601.
