JEFFERSON — At press time Tuesday, primary election results in Jefferson County were still being tabulated, but at least two insurmountable leads had been established in the statewide races — these being wins declared by the Associated Press for Mandela Barnes in the Democratic bout for U.S. Senator and incumbent Ron Johnson winning for the Republicans.

With 100% of precincts reporting for the representative to the assembly in the 33rd Assembly District, Dale Oppermann had 2,325 votes in Jefferson County, while Scott Johnson had 2,371. In Rock County Johnson was leading with 658 votes to Oppermann’s 505.

