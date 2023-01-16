Trail hours
Jefferson County officials have decided to expand hours for trail usage at Korth and Carnes parks.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will expand hours at two of its more popular parks this winter.

Following recent action by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, patrons of the east portion of Carnes Park near Fort Atkinson and Korth Park near Lake Mills will be able to access these sites for a few extra hours each day this winter.

