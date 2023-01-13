The trails at Korth Park in Lake Mills will be available to patrons for longer winter hours each day as a result of recent county board action. This view shows the shelter at Korth Park, as well as Rock Lake to the east.
The trails at Korth Park in Lake Mills will be available to patrons for longer winter hours each day as a result of recent county board action. This view shows the shelter at Korth Park, as well as Rock Lake to the east.
JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will expand hours at two of its more popular parks this winter.
After recent action by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, patrons of Carnes Park near Fort Atkinson and Korth Park near Lake Mills will be able to access these sites for a substantially longer time each day this winter.
"Due to the shortened daylight hours during winter, many Jefferson County residents and visitors are limited in their ability to use parks and recreation trails for their intended purpose of outdoor recreation," the county's parks committee said in the resolution that was ratified by the county board. "By expanding the hours at Dorothy Carnes County Park East and Korth Park, users will have additional opportunities to utilize recreational trails for purposes allowed by the Jefferson County Parks ordinance including, but not limited to, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing."
The amendment to the park and trail hours section of the parks ordinance extends access at Dorothy Carnes County Park East and Korth Park from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. from November through April.
"This after-normal-hours access will only be allowed when trails are groomed and listed as open on the Jefferson County Parks webpage or as otherwise designated by the parks department," the revised ordinance said.
