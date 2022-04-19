JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Fair will welcome four country artists to the Main Stage in 2022.
On Friday, July 15, Kip Moore will headline the Main Stage with special guest Nora Collins. On Saturday, July 16, Diamond Rio will headline the Main Stage with special guest Alex Miller.
Kip Moore
Kip Moore splashed into the mainstream with the double-Platinum “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. 1's (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically acclaimed albums and two gritty EPs. He toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and a fierce following as an all-in performer in each setting. His music and full bio are available at kipmoore.net.
Nora Collins
Nora Collins brings a confident and youthful originality to country music — a style she describes as “fun, flirty, relatable and honest.” The Wisconsin native has been performing since she was a teenager, playing more than 200 shows a year and picking up multiple Best of Milwaukee awards as female vocalist and best acoustic musician.
She moved to Nashville in 2016 after securing a songwriting and artist development deal with MV2 Entertainment. She released an EP in November 2018 with producer Marshall Altman (Natasha Bedingfield, Amy Grant, Frankie Ballard, Eric Paslay). The first single from that project, “Who Knows Who,” had support from CMT and Radio Disney.
Her current single “Plain Jane” features backing vocals by Vince Gill. She currently is in the studio working on more music and exploring creative boundaries including her current side project with country/EDM producer Frank Legeay. They released “Heart Thinks” in October 2021 and "Midnight In Milwaukee" in April 2022.
Diamond Rio
Formed in 1989 in Nashville, the band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals). Diamond Rio’s most recent release I Made It, is their 10th studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs. Produced by Olander and Mike Clute, I Made It is available on iTunes and www.diamondrio.com.
Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records, and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band also is known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more.
Alex Miller
Alex Miller is a bonafide torch-carrying champion of traditional Country music, with an arresting voice, an infectious personality and charm to spare. This young man is going places quickly and his loyal fans are rushing to follow as he continues to carve his path forward.
Launched to global audiences during American Idol, Season 19, Alex now happily is reaping the benefits of that exposure. His first album, MILLER TIME, produced by award-winning songwriter and respected industry veteran Jerry Salley, is due for release this spring.
The project’s first single, “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” offered fans a classic Western Swing tune. The album’s second single, “Through With You,” finds Miller exploring new territory and pushing early boundaries. The song is Country, but it’s a sad, serious song presented with emotional maturity and not the more lighthearted fare that Alex has written in the past.
For a young man who was raised with the workaday rigors of a running farm and learned comportment from FFA competitions, he has the outlook and the grit needed to succeed.
The Jefferson County Fair will offer paid reserved seating in the Grandstand, and party pit (standing only area in front of the stage) this year. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at JcFairPark.com or at the Fair Office.
The 2022 Jefferson County Fair will kick off Wednesday, July 13, and run through Sunday, July 17, with fun and entertainment for the whole family. See JcFairPark.com for fair updates.
