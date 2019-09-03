JEFFERSON — Members of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Neighbors Grill and Pizza in Jefferson.
The buffet dinner is complimentary, but donations are accepted.
All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. Also, being selected will be the county’s voting delegates for the WFBF Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 7-9.
As a grassroots organization, it is Farm Bureau members on the county level who set the policy goals of the state’s leading farm organization. The Farm Bureau often is asked to get involved in issues affecting production agriculture and rural communities in Madison and Washington, D.C.
Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style.
If interested in attending, RSVPs are due by Sept. 11 to Eugene Mess at marym.hr.acres@gmail.com or (920) 265-9871.
