JEFFERSON — Jefferson County officials are in the early stages of a potentially challenging redistricting process that allows boundaries of its representative districts to be adjusted — and its executive committee has been selected to help spearhead the initiative.
Although the county had been waiting as patiently as possible for late-arriving census data, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said Tuesday that it now has the population information it needs and should be able to proceed in working with it in the coming days. This redistricting also falls at the time of year when county officials are feverishly trying to get together tentative budgets for 2022.
The county’s board of supervisors recently designated its executive committee as the Jefferson County Redistricting Committee for the 2021 redistricting process and the vote to do so was unanimous.
Supervisor Dick Schultz of Fort Atkinson acknowledged that much of what the public and governmental officials have heard about what has gone on at the state level with redistricting has been sickening.
“It’s been disgusting with the gerrymandering,” he said. “Our backs are against the wall and the county’s executive committee is the right body to do this and, with some minor adjustments, we aren’t going to be playing the games they do at the state level.”
Jefferson County Executive Committee Chairwoman Amy Rinard said it is important to remember that gerrymandering does not happen at the county level.
“Our district maps are based strictly on where people live, with the goal of having approximately the same number of people living in each district, within an allowable margin of difference,” she said. “We don’t care how people vote. We just care where they live, and the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors has gone on record endorsing a non-partisan state commission to draw state legislative and congressional district maps.”
Following the release of census data every 10 years, each level of government has the requirement to utilize this information to review its population changes and adjust boundaries of representative districts to be consistent with the, “one man, one vote principle.”
“In Wisconsin, there are specific statutory requirements on how this (redistricting) process is implemented, with counties having a significant role in this process,” Rinard said in summarizing the matter. “This includes development of a tentative plan, followed by a public hearing and approval by the county board. There is then notice to municipalities of the tentative plan for adjusting municipal boundaries where applicable, issuance of a final plan followed by a public hearing and approval by the county board. Then there is publication of a Type A notice notifying the public of the adjusted district boundaries for purposes of issuing election papers.”
Information from the county stated that, in a typical year following a census, its resulting data can be expected from the federal government in March or April and the statutory time period for the county to approve a final redistricting plan is approximately 180 days following receipt of census data. This year was different however, with the county just receiving the necessary data in the past couple of days.
Because the census data was not provided to local communities in March or April, counties were unable to meet their statutory requirement to complete the tentative plan by July 1. Further, local governments have a statutory obligation to publish, as a type A notice, their final redistricting plan by Nov 23. So the county must have a final plan approved prior to this date, which will be even more of a challenge this year. The state has not provided any alternative options for counties, or municipalities, to account for the delayed release of census data by the federal government.
County staff support for the redistricting process includes the county clerk, administrator, corporation counsel, planning and zoning department and land information office.
Designating the executive committee to serve as the redistricting committee is consistent with that panel’s duties set forth in the county board rules of order, county documents stated. Under those rules, the executive committee is authorized to petition the Jefferson County Circuit Court for an order dividing a municipality into wards in accordance with applicable law and the county’s tentative supervisory district plan. This could be done if a municipality failed to divide, or if submission of a division does not comply with the tentative supervisory district plan.
To the satisfaction of many members of the public who spoke at an Aug. 10 meeting of the county board, the county has acknowledged that the local redistricting process is one that demands, and will present, transparency and opportunities for public input.
“The county and its municipalities will need to work collaboratively to develop a redistricting process that accelerates these efforts to develop plans, while valuing the public input process and openness of redistricting,” the resolution calling for the executive committee to be involved in the process stated. “The executive committee has been engaged in the current process for the last several months and has specific redistricting responsibilities already delegated to it by the county board rules.”
According to the county’s website, all census data was expected to be received by the county Sept. 1. The county, however, received the information on Monday.
The executive committee will review the draft plan Sept. 7 and it will be published on Sept. 8. The county board is expected to approve the draft redistricting plan at its regular session Sept. 14 after a public hearing. The plan will go to the municipalities Sept. 15. The last day for the municipalities to respond to the plan is Nov. 15. There will be another public hearing Nov. 16 and the county board is expected to approve the final version of the document that evening. Nov. 23 is the last day for the county to publish the plan.
The county is considering adjusting this timeline based on the municipalities submitting their plans sooner than expected and being able to meet their statutory publication requirements.
Wehmeier said that county staff is now looking through the population changes and identifying potential areas that may need to be adjusted for board seats.
“We will report at the next executive committee session and identify areas where we may need guidance to finalize draft maps,” he said. “As of this point, the goal is still to have the executive committee review the tentative plan on Sept. 7 and make final recommendations for the board to consider on Sept. 14 following the public hearing.”
In an interview Tuesday, Rinard said that, so far, the executive committee has been discussing and reviewing the timeline worked out by county staff to get redistricting done in what she called, “this compressed amount of time.”
She said the county, “ ... will be cutting it pretty close to the Nov. 23 deadline for our clerk to send out a public notice regarding taking out of nomination papers by candidates who want to run for the county board and municipal offices in April 2022.
She said those candidates need to know district and ward boundaries, but county officials think they are in a good position to meet that deadline.
“County staff is familiar with using the computer software used now to process the census data,” Rinard said. “We got a head start on putting together the tight timeline and have already met with municipal clerks to coordinate the process.”
Rinard said the delay in the county receiving census data has put Jefferson County, along with all other counties in the U.S., “in a real time-bind.”
“We expect to be able to meet the challenge of this vastly expedited process,” she said, “but it will take extra effort by our county staff, municipal clerks and the county board, including a special county board meeting, to get it done on time.”
According to Rinard, the executive committee is not micro-managing the redistricting process but has oversight of it and will stay up-to-date on how it’s going.
“The detailed work will be done by county staff and municipal clerks,” she said. “I expect the committee will take some time reviewing the tentative and final maps before they go to the county board for action.
Rinard said she foresees considerable public input on the redistricting.
“With increased public awareness of gerrymandering by the state legislature in the state redistricting process, I expect there will be considerable public input at Jefferson County Executive Committee and county board meetings,” she said. “Despite the expedited redistricting timeline, I, and other county officials, are committed to ensuring that, at the county level, this is an absolutely open and transparent process that allows every opportunity for public scrutiny and input.”
Wehmeier said now that the county, for the most part, has the data it needs, it can begin moving forward with redistricting.
“The intent, overall, is to make the districts coincide, so we don’t have any overlapping representation within municipal boundaries,” Wehmeier said.
At the August regular meeting of the county board, Leslie DeMuth of Lake Mills, also of the area’s fair maps coalition, thanked supervisors for making the redistricting process more open to the public than it has been in some other locales.
Another member of the public, Dan Russler of Helenville, said the redistricting, as it relates to county supervisors, is “critical” now.
“There’s some work to be done and if you look, you can see which districts have too many (people) and which ones have too few,” he said. “This is a tough time to do redistricting, with so many issues going on.”
Members of the public urged the county to take advantage of what appears to be a more transparent environment in which to perform redistricting. They urged school districts in the area to come together with the county on issues of shared concern for a better alignment of representation between school and supervisory districts.
It was also noted that there is a larger Hispanic population in Jefferson County than there was a decade ago, and the county needs to note where these populations are, to provide them with better support and representation.
Former Jefferson County Supervisor Frankie Fuller of Fort Atkinson said that, in the past, Jefferson County has done a good job of redistricting, but noted the county should continue to be in contact with the state legislature, so state officials are clear that the county wants a fair redistricting map when the process is finished.
“You folks carry a big stick,” Fuller said and urged the county to use it.
