WATERTOWN — Jefferson County GOP’s next Meet & Greet will feature gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun, along with Attorney General candidates Eric Toney and Adam Jarchow.

The event will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. 1st St., Watertown.

For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.

