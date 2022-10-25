There are plenty of Halloween activities happening this weekend in Jefferson County, including several events in Fort Atkinson spanning most of Saturday and Sunday.
FORT ATKINSON
Friday: 6 to 9 p.m., Haunted Halloween Hike at Haumerson’s Pond.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon, trick-or-treat at the Fort Farmer’s Market; 11 a.m. to 3, Market Masquerade at Jone’s Market; 9 a.m. to 4, Pet trick-or-treat, Blodgett Garden Center, (stop in with a pet in a costume for them to receive a treat—costumes aren’t mandatory); 1 to 3 p.m., Humane Society of Jefferson County hosts Trunk or Treat at the Humane Society of Jefferson County; 9 to 1 a.m., Bridge hosts “MTV Rock” Halloween Party and costume contest with live music from the decade; 5:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m., Midnight at the Masquerade: A Halloween Themed Murder Mystery Dinner, RiverStone.
Sunday: 1 to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church hosts annual Trunk or Treat Fall Festival event in the lower parking lot behind St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and in the cafeteria at the school in Fort Atkinson. Event is open to the community; noon to 3 p.m., trick-or-treat at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson; 1 to 4 p.m., city wide trick-or-treat.
Halloween: 6 to 8 p.m., Kiwanis Trunk or Treat at Jones Park.
WHITEWATER
Thursday: 4 to 7 p.m., Ghoul’s Night Out downtown, including spooky stories at The Book Teller, scarecrow stuffing and bags hosted by the Whitewater 4-H and the Hallows Gala spooky themed art exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center.
JEFFERSON
Sunday: 2 to 5 p.m., trick-or-treat.
JOHNSON CREEK
Today, 4 to 7 p.m., community trick or treat at Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall.
