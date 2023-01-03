hot Jefferson County Humane Society Stray Report Brian O'Connor Jan 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 26: Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 40707City of Fort AtkinsonDec. 27:Adult Female Torti White Cat DSH # 40711 black noseAdult Female torti white Cat DSH # 40710 white noseDec. 31:Adult Male black Cat DSH # 40724 left ear tipCity of JeffersonDec. 28:Kitten Male Grey tabby Kitten DSH # 40714Township of FarmingtonDec. 26:Adult Female Gray Tabby White Cat DLH # 40708Township of JeffersonDec. 27:Kitten Female brown tabby w/ white Kitten DSH # 40712Dec. 29:Adult Male brown tabby white Cat DSH # 40718Young Adult Female grey tabby white Cat DSH # 40717Adult Male black tan Dog Rottweiler mix # 40720Township of Lake MillsDec. 28:Adult Female dilute torti Cat DSH # 40713 left ear tipTownship of SumnerDec. 26:Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 40709Village of Johnson CreekDec. 29:Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 40715 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Report Anatomy Politics Humane Society City Lake Village Farmington Kitten Rottweiler Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
