Ice sculpting, re-homed cats, pavement and pizza were among the top stories this week in the print and web pages of the Daily Jefferson County Union.
Life comes at you fast, and it's easy to miss an edition of the daily paper amid the scrum.
Ice sculpting, re-homed cats, pavement and pizza were among the top stories this week in the print and web pages of the Daily Jefferson County Union.
Life comes at you fast, and it's easy to miss an edition of the daily paper amid the scrum.
With that in mind, here's the weekly digest of the week's top stories.
The lead photos in Monday's edition were of the Knickerbocker Ice Festival held annually in Lake Mills.
County officials have begun to discuss how to assist locally managed emergency services, many of which face life-or-death referenda, personnel shortages and other issues.
After a pleasant, frosty weekend for the Kinckerbocker, the weather had warmed sufficiently by Monday that no coats were needed in local parks.
The Fort Atkinson City Council was set to vacate the right-of-way for part of North Fourth Street near the Fort Memorial Hospital. Hospital officials have acquired all four properties to the north of the road. A closure would allow the hospital to address parking needs in that area.
Good kitty! The BaristaCats Cafe in Whitewater successfully re-homed seven cats in its opening weekend. The business's success was the lead story in Wednesday's Daily Union.
Watertown Regional Medical Center has promoted Dr. Jason Habeck to the position of medical chief of staff.
The continued expansion of the North Business Park in Jefferson was the lead story in Thursday's edition.
Residents of the neighborhood surrounding North Fourth Street told Fort Atkinson city council members they were concerned about emergency services in the neighborhood where the city council could potentially close one block to help Fort Memorial Hospital with parking issues.
Pavement and pizza appeared on the front page of Friday's Daily Union.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it plans to resurface a stretch of State Highway 16 in northern Jefferson County starting in 2025.
Milwaukee-based Palermo's Pizza said it would move into former food processing plant in Jefferson, adding about 200 jobs between the two locations.
That's it for this week's edition of the Jefferson County Journal. Make sure to check the website and print edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union for the latest breaking and community news, and have a great Saturday.
See something you think should make this digest, or the paper in general? Email me at boconnor@dailyunion.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.