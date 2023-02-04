A murder trial, cold, wookies, and missed school filled the pages of the Daily Jefferson County Union this week.
Life comes at you fast, and it's easy to miss an edition of the daily paper amid the scrum.
With that in mind, here's the weekly digest of the stories that ran in the pages of the Daily Jefferson County Union this week.
Monday's paper led with a murder trial. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, was bound over for trial in connection with a murder on the shores of Lake Koshkonong. Future hearings will determine whether Lucas faces proceedings in adult or juvenile court.
A shortage of prosecutors statewide hit critical mass this month in neighboring Dodge County, which lacked any full-time prosecutors for a brief stretch. The issue has since been resolved — Gov. Tony Evers appointed a replacement for resigned District Attorney Kurt Klomberg later this week — but issues including short pay and chronic staffing shortages remain.
The cold winter weather brings Jefferson and Dodge counties up to the average level of snowfall for a given winter, according to the National Weather Service.
Jefferson county officials identified a woman who died after losing control of her vehicle on snow-covered roads in the Town of Jefferson on Jan. 25 as Cambridge Treasurer Christin "Chrissie" Quantrell Brynwood.
Cambridge Library Director and occasional Wookie confidant Joan Behm is calling it a career. Village officials are seeking to replace Behm, and in the meantime, she'll keep her current position.
Courtney Majeres of Fort Atkinson earned her Eagle Scout rank by making bags designed to help people with sensory challenges and mental illness.
The Jefferson County Fair lineup was announced this week, and it includes a combination of newer music as well as the classics.
North Business Park in Jefferson could soon house the expanded offices of a home-run masonry business, if common council members vote to approve a sale.
St. John's Catholic School students visited the senior center in Jefferson to play games and sing with senior citizens.
A water main break at East Elementary School in Jefferson sent students home early and canceled classes through at least Monday morning.
That's it for this week's edition of the Jefferson County Journal. Make sure to check the website and print edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union for the latest breaking and community news, and have a great Saturday.
See something you think should make this digest, or the paper in general? Email me at boconnor@dailyunion.com
