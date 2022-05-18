JEFFERSON — Recently, residents of Jefferson County have been subject to a telephone scam claiming that a warrant has been issued for failure to appear for jury duty at the Jefferson County Circuit Court.
The caller identifies himself as a sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and indicates that the “juror” either can report to the sheriff’s department for a signature test; transfer funds or turn themselves in to serve between 14 to 21 days jail.
This scam is well developed in that the callers are using the names of actual court officials and law enforcement staff with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition, the caller is provided with phone number to return the call indicating that it is the non-emergency number and that number goes into an involved voicemail system that indicates that it is the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Residents should be advised that neither the Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office nor the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacts residents by telephone or email in an effort to collect funds for allegations of missed jury service. A fine never will be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain the failure to appear.
If you receive such a call or email, do not make any payment but rather contact the Clerk of Circuit Courts Office at (920) 674-7496 to provide information about the communication. — Contributed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.