JEFFERSON — Jefferson County may be getting a new youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown later this year.
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the facility at its March meeting.
Supervisors learned more about the proposed center during a recent presentation from Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, county human services department Director Brent Ruehlow and Tina Crave, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Wisconsin’s youth crisis stabilization facilities provide support and services in a residential setting of no more than eight beds, according to the state department of human services website. Their staff members intervene in the early stages of mental health struggles, before more intensive, costly and restrictive interventions are required. Such facilities target patients ages 10-17 in mental distress, with stays of up to 30 days, though most are shorter, according to the website.
There are few such facilities in the state. These include two in Milwaukee County and one in Wausau.
“The health foundation owns the facility that will house the youth crisis stabilization program,” Crave said. “This facility was formerly part of Bethesda’s Camp Matz, and it has been sitting vacant for several years. We are thrilled the facility can be repurposed to fill a very important need in our community.”
Youth emotional wellbeing faces many challenges in today’s society, according to Crave.
“It is such a priority,” she said.
Crave cited a Pew study published in January that said that 40% of parents are worried about depression or anxiety in their children.
“Access to mental health treatment is limited, and this program will fill a huge gap in providing access to quality, timely and local care for our children and their families,” she said.
Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Communities Services would be responsible for running the facility in Watertown, if it is realized, according to Wehmeier.
“The WCS is currently overseeing architect efforts on behalf of the property owner (the GWCHF) to meet code requirements,” Wehmeier said. “The WCS currently runs a facility in Milwaukee, and runs our case management for treatment courts and SCRAM (alcohol monitoring).”
Jefferson County will serve as the fiscal agent for the operation and will hold the license. It will also control admissions, Wehmeier said.
“We want to make sure that the admission is the right fit for the facility, and that it makes sense for the operation and the other people getting care,” Wehmeier said. “The county will engage in a lease agreement. Neighboring counties will participate through contracted agreements for beds and services.”
Concepts for the facility were reviewed by the Jefferson County Human Services Board and Finance Committee prior to the presentation and were endorsed, Wehmeier said.
Meetings are ongoing among state officials, the health foundation and officials from surrounding counties.
Crave called the partnership between the county and the foundation “unique to rural communities.”
Walworth, Dodge, Rock and Waukesha counties have expressed interest in using the facility, Crave said.
Planning for the project began after the foundation purchased the former Bethesda corporate facility on Watertown’s southwest side, Crave said. The purchase included the 55,000 square-foot office building, some outbuildings and about 90 adjacent acres.
The site for the facility is the former location of Camp Matz, west of the railroad tracks off of Milford Street. The camp was used by Bethesda’s developmentally disabled youth for decades until recent years.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful place in the woods,” Crave said. “There are about five buildings that are a part of it. We’ve been working to see how we can repurpose these buildings, and (former Jefferson County Human Services Director) Kathy Cauley and her team came to us and said this could be the perfect time for this. She said the state has funds to help with it. We are really happy to have the opportunity to partner on this.”
A building constructed in 2017 remains on site and will be an integral part of the project, Wehmeier said.
The building is a symbol that “this project was meant to be,” he said. “We think it will work wonderfully.”
The facility would be open 24 hours every day, Ruehlow said.
“It would be used to prevent, de-escalate and treat mental health crises,” he said.
Admission to the facility would be voluntary. It would not be locked and the staffing ratio would be one staff member for every three youth, with two staff on duty at all times, Ruehlow said.
“Such a facility is desirable in Jefferson County for many reasons,” he said. “We want to keep children local for care in a safe environment. It is best for them.”
The facility would provide greater opportunity for connections for family and other support networks, and would save staff and law enforcement time in terms of travel.
The facility would provide more opportunity for continuity of care, Ruehlow said.
“We can have their current health providers and psychiatrists drive only five to 35 minutes to keep care going,” Ruehlow said.
A local facility could also avoid and limit use of locked facilities, and the county can control admissions.
The facility would reduce transportation costs, which have been up to $8,000 per year, according to Ruehlow.
“Today, we are pulling officers off the road to do transports. We are having our staff commuting to Oshkosh and our locked facility we use there, and we are pulling kids out of their community,” Ruehlow said.
A Watertown facility would limit placements in the Central Wisconsin Center, Ruehlow said.
The cost of one placement in 2022 totalled $156,000. Two out-of-state placements from 2017-2020 cost $144,000, while another, to Tennessee, cost $200,000.
The facility would provide services ranging from treatment planning to medication management.
Only state funds would be involved in the construction and initial operation of the facility, Ruehlow said. The state health services department would furnish about $1.8 million for construction, design and the first three years of operation.
Other counties could also pay to reserve beds at the facility whether used or not, Ruehlow said.
“There will be zero county monies invested in this project due to help from the foundation and other grants and an annual budget of $1.4 million,” Ruehlow said. ”We feel very confident in where we are at right now.”
Multiple resolutions on the project could come to the Jefferson County board starting in March.
“The priority would be our county’s youth, along with those of Dodge County,” Ruehlow said. “We do fear a time when we have so much success with this that we don’t have room, so we will start by not filling it and start with six beds — six for males and six for females.”
Officials hope to open the facility this summer.
Architects have designed the facility with local contractor Maas Bros. Construction Co. assisting.
Property is available nearby on the former Bethesda site for possible additional phases if more space is needed, although there are no expansion plans in place, officials said.
“A lot of wheels are in motion to keep things going forward,” Wehmeier said. “We are asking, ‘How can we make this better, so the kids can move on to a better situation with their lives?’”
