JEFFERSON — Suicide numbers themselves have not climbed during the pandemic, but calls to Jefferson County’s mental health crisis line have, especially among youth.
Overall, the county fielded 235 calls in 2020 and 277 calls in 2021 from people who were contemplating suicide. The biggest jump in crisis calls relates to youth.
In 2020, the county took 48 calls related to youth contemplating suicide, with those affected ranging in age from 12 to 17.
In 2021, that number jumped to 70 youth suicide calls, with the youngest youth assessed for suicide risk being only 7 years old.
While it is sad that so many people are finding themselves in crisis during the upheaval of the pandemic and other disruptions in daily life that have followed, the county’s 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year crisis line has played a crucial role during that time in saving lives and connecting people to needed resources.
Kathi Cauley, director of Jefferson County Human Services, said that the area is seeing a distinct increase in rates of depression and anxiety. This follows the trend across the U.S. and beyond as the pandemic and its far-ranging effects drag on.
The trend has been particularly stark among youth. Youth in general are seeing a spike in depression and anxiety, and although these historically have been more prominent in females, now they’re up in males as well.
Kim Propp, crisis services manager for Jefferson County, agreed that it’s essential during these times to make every effort to connect people in crisis with needed help.
“Each year when we look at the trends for people who died by suicide, our crisis team has had contact with only a few of these people — sometimes one of them has reached out to us,” Propp said. “Sometimes none have. People need to know that help is out there.”
“And treatment works,” Cauley added. “Most of the people who die by suicide were not in treatment at the time of their death. When people do get help, things get better.”
Jefferson County has been a leader in intervention efforts for decades. The county was among the first to send staff members to the Zero Suicide Academy.
This was a prescient move, as mental health crises and suicide calls have been rising around Wisconsin and beyond for the past several years.
In 2011, Cauley said, Jefferson County fielded 5,551 emergency mental health crisis contacts. In 2020, when the pandemic began, that number rose to 17,233.
In 2021, the number of total calls actually fell to 15,482, and so far in 2022 that number has been on level with recent years.
Suicide calls, however, have gone up, Propp said.
Cauley said that when people, their family members or close contacts reach out, the county can help connect those in crisis with appropriate interventions, from therapy to health care to other resources.
But many who end their lives by suicide never have reached out for help.
“No one should die by suicide,” Propp said. “There is help out there.”
Cauley noted that a large portion of those people who have died by suicide in the local area have used guns to end their lives.
“For any of us to take that action, we first have to be comfortable with guns,” she said.
In an area where hunting is a common pastime, there will be more guns, Cauley noted. However, if a person is known to be at risk for suicide, they and their loved ones should “safety plan” around their firearms, as with any dangerous item.
If there’s a risk of suicide, guns absolutely should be locked away or taken to a remote location, in someone else’s custody temporarily, she said, so that they don’t wind up ending someone’s life.
“The thing about guns is, they are so fast,” Cauley said. “It only takes a moment to end one’s life.”
Propp noted that human beings have many thousands of thoughts a day, with a little more than half of those thoughts being fully consciously recognized.
These fleeting thoughts reflect a moment in time. Given time to reflect, many people who had felt suicidal back down from that precipice, but a bullet can take that choice away before they’ve had that chance to rethink or re-frame those distressing thoughts.
Most suicide attempts actually do not result in death, but even those attempts can cause permanent damage.
Another factor that can increase people’s risk of death by suicide is alcohol or other drug use.
Wisconsin has the unfortunate distinction of being one of the biggest problem drinking regions in the United States, with almost every part of the state falling under the highest risk level.
The combination of heavy drinking and mental/emotional issues causes a lot of problems.
Mental health efforts in the area
Since 2014, Jefferson County has staffed a 24/7, 365-day-a-year mental health crisis line, with local mental health specialists standing by ready to take calls whenever a crisis arises.
“Anyone who lives in Jefferson County is welcome to come here to access our services,” Cauley said.
In an emergency situation, callers can get same-day (within 24 hours) access to outpatient clinics in the area.
In addition, Jefferson County has a crisis worker embedded with the Fort Atkinson Police Department two days a week, and the Watertown Police Department is in the process of recruiting a full-time crisis worker, with support from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Cauley noted that these communities were target areas because 25 percent of the mental health calls that come in to the county come from Fort Atkinson and another 25 percent from Watertown. The rest of the calls are spread out in the smaller communities and throughout the countryside.
DBT and CBT
Starting last fall, the Jefferson County Human Services Department worked with local school districts to provide mental health therapists in every district to provide social/emotional programming and to help young people via DBT (dialectical behavior therapy).
DBT is an evidence-based, research-backed treatment for suicid-ality.
The county has sent representatives for training to help implement this in the local schools.
DBT includes a whole arsenal of techniques which help people to maintain their well-being, better manage their emotions, better tolerate stress and distress, and engage in mindfulness.
“It provides extremely helpful coping skills,” Cauley said. “When we started doing this, there were some real skeptics in the schools who have since become believers because they have seen it work.
“The kids really like it too,” she added.
DBT is related to Cognitive Behavioral therapy, which is a broader term for therapies that share common characteristics.
DBT is a type of CBT, talk therapy that treats emotional response, is limited to a specific period of time, that relies on cognition and rationale, that makes use of structure, and that requires a good patient-therapist relationship.
It helps guide people to healthier emotional responses based on the idea that our thoughts influence our feelings, so changing the way we think about and react to situations will help us feel better.
It’s intended for a limited time, with the idea that patients will seek treatment for a time and then will learn to utilize these strategies on their own without significant support from a mental health professional.
The therapy encourages patients to apply logic and reason to help direct how they respond to situations instead of letting emotions drive their actions.
CBT works best when the patient feels like they can trust their therapist. Because of the personal nature of therapy, patients should seek out someone they respect and feel comfortable with.
Therapists use the client’s goals to figure out which CBT concepts will be most beneficial to them and tailor strategies accordingly.
DBT as a treatment is robust, Cauley said. It includes individual therapy that teaches a wide range of therapeutic interventions; skills such as mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation and interpersonal effectiveness; family therapy if the patient is a child, and a consultation group to help the therapists remain healthy as they help others.
While DBT is a type of CBT, it is tailored toward helping people acknowledge the pain and discomfort they feel, while feeling safe in the moment and empowered to choose healthy behaviors instead of impulsive or harmful actions.
“We accept that they’re doing the best that they can, but that they can still do some things differently to improve outcomes,” Cauley said.
Patients are taught to identify triggers outside of themselves and match those triggers with a healthy coping mechanism or response.
“The first skill we teach is that the human brain is capable of all sorts of things,” Propp said.
She contrasted the emotional mind, which can get fired up and angry, impeding progress with the rational brain, which deals with administrative duties, problem solving and facts.
“The wise mind integrates both,” Propp said. “It works best when we’re able to observe what we’re thinking and what we’re feeling.”
People engaged in DBT learn numerous skills which can guide them to emotional calm and clearer thinking.
For example, researchers have found that various activities can help a person switch from the sympathetic “fight or flight” nervous response to a parasympathetic one.
These activities, targeting the vagus nerve, can be as simple as splashing cold water on one’s face, taking a cold shower or putting an ice pack on one’s forehead.
Intensive exercise and paced breathing also can help place people in a better frame of mind.
“When I am using my DBT skills, Kim will tell you I’m a much better person,” Cauley said.
Adding staff and training
The county also has helped to bring crisis intervention skills training to area law enforcement departments, including almost all of Fort Atkinson and Watertown officers.
In addition, the county human services department has added people to its own mental health teams.
The Emergency Mental Health Crisis team fields emergency calls.
The county’s outpatient clinics provide therapy for mental health and substance use concerns.
More intensive services are provided through Comprehensive Communty Services, which has three different teams to help children and adolescents, adults and families.
CCS provides individual and group psychotherapy, mentoring and employment coaching, and helps connect people to other needed services.
CCS has grown over the years. In 2012, there only were six positions in this program, and now there are more than 40.
“We have five open positions right now,” Cauley said. “If these were filled, we could serve another 60 people in the community.”
There’s also a community support program for people with severe, persistent mental illness such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.
“This is similar to CCS but provides a higher level of care, including psychotherapy, symptom management, medicine management and employment services,” Cauley said.
The human services officials noted that the county has crisis staff personnel who follow up with individuals after the immediate crisis, and they also will make an effort to maintain caring contacts for some time to make sure folks are okay and that they know they can call again if they are in need.
“It’s amazing the number of people who write back to say what a difference we’ve made,” Cauley said.
Lessons
All of these services continued straight through the pandemic, though sometimes they switched to a virtual format on a temporary basis.
“People recognize how much law enforcement, teachers and nurses have done during the pandemic, and rightly so,” Cauley said. “Our professionals in human services have been right there alongside them, even when every service we provided had to be transformed to meet people’s needs.”
On top of regular therapists, social workers and specialists, Jefferson County Human Services can connect people to peer support specialists — that is people with lived experiences of mental illness and/or suicidality.
“If someone wants to talk things over with someone who has lived through it, we can put them in touch,” Cauley said.
