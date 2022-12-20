JEFFERSON—The following towns submitted information regarding their nomination papers for the upcoming April election after the article ran.
The spring election is scheduled for April 4 and nomination papers and other statements of candidacy are due by Jan. 3. Some municipalities hold caucuses to determine their candidates.
Candidates were permitted to begin circulating their nomination papers on Dec. 1. Nomination papers are available from the respective clerks and in most cases from municipal websites.
Town of Aztalan
Incumbent Chairman Jeremy Chwala and incumbent supervisor Larry Christianson are seeking re-election. Incumbent supervisor John Drake has taken out documents that would allow him to declare non-candidacy, but has not filed them. Incumbent Treasurer Karent Mundt is not seeking re-election. Incumbent Clerk Pitzner is seeking re-election with no challengers at this time.
The town hall is located at W6360 County Road B in Jefferson.
Town of Farmington
Incumbent chairman Kevin Emrath,incumbent supervisors Scott Sukow and Dale Weis, treasurer Denice Nelson and Clerk Tami Latsch all face term expirations this spring. All have taken out nominations paper out and have no challengers. The town hall is located at N6468 South Farmington Road.
Town of Palmyra
Incumbents Town Chairman Larry Kau, and supervisors Weenonah Brattset and Dick Natrop all face term expirations this spring. All terms are for two years beginning on April 18. There will be a caucus for the election between Jan. 2 and 21. The town hall is located at W1125 State Highway 106.
