JEFFERSON — Jefferson County officials are amazed that they were able to collect more than double the amount of household hazardous waste at their clean sweep events in the past year, compared to 2020, and are offering several interesting theories on why this happened.
According to information from the county, the 2021 collections gathered 50,953 pounds of household hazardous waste from 547 households and 16,825 pounds of agricultural waste from 36 farms.
This amount can be compared to the 2020 collections, in which 23,791 pounds of household hazardous waste from 122 households was collected, along with 2,483 pounds of agricultural waste from seven farms.
The 2019 collections yielded 34,871 pounds of hazardous household waste from 270 households and 6,568 pounds agricultural waste from 36 farms.
A theory about the 2021 increase among some county leaders is that the COVID-19 pandemic led area residents to have more time on their hands and little to do, giving them the opportunity to clean out their homes and workplaces.
“This past year, the amount of household hazardous waste we collected and our participation level were bigger than ever,” said Caitlin McAleavey, Jefferson County Solid Waste specialist and Clean Sweep coordinator.
McAleavey said it also was her belief that the increased number of people and larger amount of waste collected in 2021 was due, in part, to fewer opportunities for Jefferson County residents to dispose of waste safely in 2020, as a result of canceled waste collection events.
McAleavey said it was likely that people “back-burnered” their disposal of household hazardous waste in 2020 and this waste then reared its ugly head when society began to get a grasp on how it would be moving forward in a COVID-19 world.
She also said people switched properties and cleaned out the houses of loved ones more during the beginning of the pandemic, leading to the large amount of household hazardous waste collected by Jefferson County in 2021.
McAleavey also said people had more downtime on their hands to update and remodel their homes, creating even more waste.
According to McAleavey, agricultural hazardous waste, along with such items as automotive chemicals and household items as basic as mothballs and lighter fluid, were part of the 2021 hazardous waste collection.
“We are excited that so many people came out for the clean sweeps,” McAleavey said, adding that many people — about one-half — never had attended a clean sweep event before.
“We saw quite a few newcomers,” she said.
All dates for 2022 household hazardous waste clean sweeps are in place.
This year will feature spring and fall events once again, with the spring event set for the Jefferson County Fair Park on April 8 and 9, and fall sweeps scheduled for the Watertown Street Department Sept. 16 and 17, and the City of Whitewater Oct. 7.
“We’re excited for another year, to see if (the amount of material collected and attendance) remains high and we start to see a pattern of increase, or if 2021 was an outlier year,” McAleavey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.