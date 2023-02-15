JEFFERSON — Jefferson County court officials will resume hearings for people who don’t show up for jury duty.

While compliance rates for summoned jurors remains above 99% locally, officials feel they could always do better. The rates at which jurors appear have also swung up or down amid the COVID-19 pandemic officials said. Juror non-appearance also swung up to its highest level of the last three years in 2022, despite fewer pandemic-related restrictions like required masking.

