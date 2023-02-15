JEFFERSON — Jefferson County court officials will resume hearings for people who don’t show up for jury duty.
While compliance rates for summoned jurors remains above 99% locally, officials feel they could always do better. The rates at which jurors appear have also swung up or down amid the COVID-19 pandemic officials said. Juror non-appearance also swung up to its highest level of the last three years in 2022, despite fewer pandemic-related restrictions like required masking.
The uptick has court officials encouraging jurors to make their appointments.
For example, in a recent voir dire hearing for convicted Helenville bank robber Richard Hall of Watertown, Jefferson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge William Hue unexpectedly invoked memories of U.S. soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy in WWII in explaining the importance of jury duty.
Voir dire is a legal term for the hearing at which jurors are interviewed about their backgrounds and opinions to see if they could be impartial.
Hue recounted a cruise in Europe and where he was among hundreds of World War II veterans.
“The veterans gathered on an anniversary of the invasion of Normandy and were organized to visit Omaha Beach,” he said. “The trip was profound. You could see it on their faces and hear it in their stories. There was a lot of unexpected emotion. You could actually feel it.”
Those who died and others who were injured understood sacrifice and the need for it to allow society to function, Hue said.
“They sacrificed so that we can all be free and exercise the freedoms we all have as a result of their sacrifice,” he said.
One such right is trial by jury, Hue said.
“Those who participate not only do so to do civic duty, but their service honors all those men and women who gave their lives so that we all are able to be free,” he said.
If a person’s name comes up for jury duty, they are subject to certain requirements, said Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Cindy Hamre Incha.
“The juror will receive their summons for a specific month, along with a juror accommodation form,” she said. “This allows the juror to request disqualification due to moving out of the county, to be excused on specific days and to defer, or delay, service. It explains the necessary documentation that needs to be provided for this type of request.”
The county clerk’s office only calls in jurors when a case is set for trial.
“If a juror is released from that case, they remain in the pool for the month, unless the court requests that they be excused completely,” Incha said.
A juror can be called up to five times, according to Incha.
“Should they be selected to hear the case on the fifth appearance, they will complete that case,” she said.
Pay for a juror to serve in Jefferson County is $20 for a half day and $40 for a full day. Mileage to the courthouse from a juror’s home is compensated at 51 cents per mile.
Jury compliance and service in Jefferson County is well within the “norm” when compared to other counties in Wisconsin, according to Incha.
“Am I satisfied? No,” she said. “There is always room for improvement and increased efficiency in the process and the system as a whole.”
Jefferson County sent 1,700 summonses to potential jurors and the failure to appear rate was .04% in 2020. There were 11 days of jury trial and the daily cost for a jury trial was $1,445, according to statistics provided by Incha.
There were 1,800 summonses sent and the failure to appear rate was .01% in 2021. There were 29 days of jury trial with the daily cost being $1,495.
There were 2,450 summons sent and the failure to appear rate was .07% in 2022. There were 46 days of jury trial and the daily cost was $1,516.
If a juror misses a summons, officials first send a warning letter called a “failure-to-appear” letter. In most cases, jurors respond to the letter and re-schedule. If potential jurors don’t respond, they may find themselves in front of a judge. If they don’t have a reason for their absence, they can be fined up to $500, officials said.
“There can be a hearing where they are personally served by the sheriff and ordered to appear before a judge to show cause for failing to respond to the jury summons,” Hue said. “We have not had ‘order-to-show-cause hearings’ regularly, due to COVID-19. We are reinstituting quarterly, or semi-annual blocks of court time, to address failure to respond to jury summonses.”
Failure-to-appear letters work well in the county achieving compliance, Incha said.
“Most often, jurors have simply forgotten, or did not understand the process,” she said. The rate of non-appearance for jury service in Jefferson County continues to be an issue for Incha.
“I understand that there will always be a need for disqualifications and accommodations, but for the system to work properly, non-appearances have to be pursued and addressed,” she said. “As long as jury service is required by statute, I believe that plain non-appearance can’t be an option.”
For the system to work and be as fair as possible to all parties involved, all qualified individuals have to participate, Incha said.
“For the jurors that serve, regardless of the inconvenience — and serving is inconvenient — I am obligated to address, in some fashion, those who don’t appear,” she said.
Jury service is a civil duty and obligation, according to Hue and Incha.
“It is a generational pact with those who gave much more than just a day or week of jury service so that we may exercise our freedoms,” Hue said.
