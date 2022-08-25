Courthouse trailers
This cluster of three new trailers, where a former small church stood at the corner of Dodge and Center streets — to the immediate east of the Jefferson County Courthouse — will be where some of Jefferson County’s staff members are housed during renovation of their courthouse workspaces.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Jefferson County leaders were apparently so satisfied with two years of studies, as well as the small army of contractors that was contacted for bids that, by a unanimous vote Tuesday, the county’s board of supervisors quickly approved a resolution allowing more than $42 million in renovations at the courthouse to begin.

Construction is expected to start in September.

