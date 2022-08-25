JEFFERSON — Jefferson County leaders were apparently so satisfied with two years of studies, as well as the small army of contractors that was contacted for bids that, by a unanimous vote Tuesday, the county’s board of supervisors quickly approved a resolution allowing more than $42 million in renovations at the courthouse to begin.
Construction is expected to start in September.
With supervisors Dave Drayna and Blane Poulson absent, the 27 other supervisors — one seat is vacant — agreed to accept low bids that have been submitted on the potentially $46 million project.
“We don’t see significant change related to tax impact of this project,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said. “We have grown about 18% from last year to this year in our assessed valuation ... So the mill rate for debt on this project goes from 44 cents (per $1,000 of equalized valuation) to 43 cents going into next year.”
Wehmeier said that, in terms of debt, the owner of a $250,00 home would pay $1,000 over 20 years to satisfy their portion of the project.
“This is down from an original estimate of $1,200,” he said. “We want to drive that down, but those are the projections at this point in time.”
Wehmeier said that, with bids locked in as of Tuesday evening, most of the projects costs are now also locked in and likely immune to inflation.
According to information provided by the county, over the past 20 years, various studies have been conducted relating to the long-term needs of county facilities including the courthouse and adjoining sheriff’s office and jail. The most recent studies took place in 2005, 2014 and 2020.
In 2014, the county continued to evaluate its long-term needs through an independent consultant. This 2014 evaluation concluded that many of the components within county facilities have reached their ends of life, specifically the mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems.
“Based on these studies and reports, both the Jefferson County Task Force on Operations and Organizations, the county’s strategic plan, and comprehensive plan determined that there is a need to update county facilities to include the courthouse, sheriff’s office, and jail,” county leaders stated in notes to Tuesday’s board agenda. “In addition to the mechanical, plumbing and electrical concerns, significant portions of Jefferson County facilities do not comply with current laws and regulations, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, fire and safety codes, including lack of a sprinkler system and proper alarm notification system, Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules related to judicial operations, and Department of Corrections requirements related to jail safety and security.”
They also said many of the mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems have reached their end-of-service lives, making them difficult and expensive to repair.
The county engaged the professional services of Potter Lawson in 2020 to evaluate the long-term needs of county facilities, including the courthouse and adjoining sheriff’s office and jail.
After Potter Lawson’s initial evaluation, the county board authorized Wehmeier to contract with them on June 8, 2021 and July 13, 2021, for construction design services.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the county engaged Maas Brothers as construction manager. In January of 2022, the county board authorized expanding the scope of this project to include the law enforcement center, specifically related to jail operations, and on April 4, the county board formally approved the final updated design and budget for this project.
The budget included an inflationary increase of about 18% from the schematic design phase of the budget. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jefferson County approved issuing debt of up to $36 million to fund this project.
On Sept. 14, 2021, an initial $8 million in debt was issued. As part of the 2022 budget process, $7 million of American Rescue Plan Act Funds were allocated toward heating, ventilation and cooling systems as they are authorized under American Rescue Plan spending rules.
An additional $2.65 million was allocated through the budgetary carryover process on March 8 to cover items such as technology, furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
“A total of $45.65 million has been allocated, to date, toward this project,” county officials said. “Due to final numbers impacted by inflation and other considerations, it is being recommended that an additional $1.35 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars be reallocated toward this project and $3 million of working capital be reserved towards the project.”
According to Wehmeier, additional consultants have been engaged to provide technical expertise in certain areas including audio/visual consultant ProAudio, which was recommended by the Wisconsin Third District Court. M&M Furniture will assist with furniture consultation, which is listed by the State of Wisconsin as a responsible cooperative bidder to provide services to local governments in the state. EMC will evaluate potential bidders and develop bid documents for abatement and remediation services, where asbestos has been deemed to be a concern.
Wehmeier told the board that, on July 25, 19 bid packages were issued and were advertised through various forums to include the Daily Jefferson County Union, Dodge Reports, and the Jefferson County website, as well as various other methods of publication to reach as many prospective bidders as possible.
“Sealed bids were opened on Aug. 11 and Aug. 16,” county leaders stated. “The finance committee and Jefferson County Building and Grounds Committee considered this resolution at a joint meeting on Aug. 22 and recommended forwarding to the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors.”
Maas Brothers will hold the contracts and the county is in the process of planning where affected offices will be housed as renovations take place.
So far, the county has purchased and raised a former small church on the southeast corner of Dodge and Center streets and now has three trailers placed on the property to house county staff members temporarily.
